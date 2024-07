France's supporters celebrate their team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 1, 2024. ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

Agence France-Presse Düsseldorf, Germany | AFP | Monday 7/2/2024 - 01:50 UTC+8 | 10 words France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach Euro 2024 quarter-finals. td/nf © Agence France-Presse