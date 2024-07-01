Drag Race and Motorcycle Testing in Ilocos Norte

In the Province of Ilocos Norte, the menace of illegal drag racing and overspeeding has cast a wide problem, transforming public roads into hazardous racetracks and leading to a spate of tragic accidents and fatalities. Despite concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to crack down on this dangerous practice, drag racing persists, fueled by the glorification of such activities by influential figures on social media.

Drag racing, a high-risk sport involving head-to-head competitions between cars and motorcycles on straight stretches of roads poses an imminent threat to both participants and unsuspecting motorists. The allure of speed and the pursuit of fame on social media often drive young and inexperienced drivers to engage in these reckless races, disregarding the grave dangers involved.

Laoag City and other areas in Ilocos Norte have been marred by a series of accidents stemming from motorcycle build testing, ill-advised "Superman stunts," and illegal racing ventures. A recent tragic incident on June 15, 2024, saw a fatal collision between a multi-purpose tricycle and a motorcycle driven by a 21-year-old man who lost his life while attempting a reckless Superman stunt, highlighting the dire consequences of these actions.

Some citizens and witnesses to these activities collectively say that “their act is okay if they only endanger themselves, but instead they involve other unknowing motorists to their misdemeanor which puts other motorcyclists and drivers in danger. The unknowing driver, even for a fact, gets detained for an act that they didn’t want to happen,”

Influential vloggers on platforms like YouTube and Facebook have played a pivotal role in perpetuating the trend of drag racing by sharing high-speed race videos that glamorize dangerous driving practices. Despite condemnations from law enforcement and attempts to shut down such content, these vloggers continue to promote illegal racing activities and evade authorities through covert communications on social media platforms.

Law enforcement authorities in Laoag City and Ilocos Norte have implemented various measures, including enhanced checkpoints and patrols, to combat illegal drag racing. Notwithstanding these efforts, the secret, and almost uncrackable coordination and evasive tactics employed by racers, often using coded messages and decoys, present extreme challenges for law enforcement agencies in stopping this hazardous trend.

The prevalence of illegal gambling associated with drag racing further worsens the risks posed by these races, enticing spectators with the prospect of quick profits while fueling an illicit industry that fosters more frequent races and attracts additional participants, thereby amplifying the hazards on public roads.

Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the Provincial Director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, emphasized the pressing need for community awareness and intervention to combat the perils of illegal drag racing. Obar stressed the imperative of holding influencers who promote these dangerous activities accountable and advocated for collaborative efforts among parents, educators, and community leaders to educate the youth on the risks and legal ramifications of drag racing.

While advocacy and awareness programs in schools and community organizations play a vital role in deterring youth from engaging in illegal racing, the robust enforcement of existing laws remains a necessity in dismantling this deadly trend. Stricter penalties for participants and facilitators of illegal races, as well as legislative measures targeting the financial incentives driving these activities, are essential in deterring future incidents of drag racing.

Police Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, Chief of the Laoag City PNP, called for an intensified legal framework and community vigilance to combat illegal drag racing effectively, stressing the importance of accountability for influencers who promote such activities. Rabang contended that a multi-pronged approach involving law enforcement, community engagement, and responsible social media practices is paramount in safeguarding public safety and combatting illegal drag racing.

Efforts by the Daily Tribune to seek insights from the Land Transportation Office on this critical issue were met with silence, underscoring the urgent need to address this escalating threat before more lives are needlessly endangered by this deadly phenomenon.

Via Jasper Dawang

