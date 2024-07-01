Digital dessert

Food safety is taken very seriously in the United States. Inspectors visit factories to ensure compliance with sanitary regulations and take action at any sign of a hygiene issue. Thus, it was not surprising that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently ordered the recall of 65 ice cream products of Maryland-based food manufacturer Totally Cool Inc.

Totally Cool stopped making the recalled products after the FDA took samples of and found traces of listeria, NJ.com reports. Listeria are bacteria that contaminate food. Getting infected with listeria can cause fever and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, though. Nevertheless, the FDA warned consumers not to eat the ice cream but to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund, according to NJ.com.

In India, for 26-year-old doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao of Malad in Mumbai, eating ice cream was traumatizing. Not that he suffered from listeriosis. Serrao ordered butterscotch ice cream from Yummo through Zepto, an online grocery delivery service, last 12 June.

“After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a piece of chocolate and spat it out to check what it was,” NDTV quoted Serrao as saying, Yahoo! News reports.

“When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I was traumatized,” he said, according to Yahoo! News.

Serrao filed a complaint with the Malad police, which charged an unidentified Yummo employee with food adulteration and endangering human life.