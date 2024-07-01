DICT allocates digital infra project funds

Responding to calls for government to invest more in upgrading the country’s digital connectivity, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) board has approved at least P16.1 billion allocation for the country’s infra flagship projects which include the DICT’s National Broadband Program.

In a statement, the NEDA said that the approved funds will be earmarked for the Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project, including the adjustment cost for the parameters of the nine other ongoing gov’t. projects.

NEDA chief Arsenio Balisacan said the approval of the budgetary allotment for DICT’s broadband program will speed up the upgrade of broadband connectivity, particularly in isolated and disasvantaged areas or remote barangays in the country.

Strengthening the cybersecurity was reportedly part of the objective of the robust digital infra project allocation.

The P16.1-billion PDIP funds, which will be financed through the official development assistance from the World Bank, was primarily aimed at enhancing the country’s broadband connectivity and bring high speed internet links to as far as the GIDAs.

It was also intended to augment the country’s vital digital infrastructure to bridge the gap among individuals, households and businesses, and stimulate private sector investments, and strengthen capacity for cybersecurity and for protecting critical information infrastructure.

Early last week, the World Bank has called on the Philippine government to increase its investment in broadband infrastructure as the country reportedly continues to lag behind its Asian neighbors when it comes to internet speed, affordability and access, creating an uneven landscape for digital participation.

“The Philippines needs reforms and increased investment in broadband infrastructure,” said a World Bank report.

The country’s digital infrastructure project, which is anchored on DICT’s National Broadband Program, involves the construction of a public broadband infrastructure network throughout the archipelago.

This network comprises five major components: backbone network, middle-mile network, access network (last-mile), network security and project management support.

“Broadband services have already opened up numerous opportunities for Filipinos, from work-from-home arrangements to digital access to critical public and private services, including the latest technological tools such as artificial intelligence.

“This project will also enable us to connect more Filipinos to markets and networks, spurring economic development,” Balisacan said.

Aside from the PDIP, the Board also approved the adjustments to various parameters of nine ongoing infrastructure projects which are related to enhancing internet connectivity.

The changes involve the project scope, cost, extension of implementation period and loan validity.

“The adjustments to these ongoing infrastructure projects were necessary to ensure their successful completion, advancing our national efforts to expand and upgrade our infrastructure, improve connectivity, and create more jobs,” said Balisacan.