Dengue cases rising — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported a slight increase in dengue cases in the country.

The number of cases have started climbing slightly by 10 percent from 5,547 reported last 5 to 18 May to 6,082 cases last 19 May to 1 June.

The DOH, meanwhile, logged 4,689 cases from 2 to 15 June.

It, however, cautioned that the number may still change due to incoming late reports.

From the start of 2024 to 15 June, a total of 77,867 dengue cases have already been reported, with 205 deaths.

The DOH noted that the number of cases this year is 15 percent higher than the previous year’s tally of 67,576 for the same period.

Only five regions did not have an increase in cases in the period from 5 May to 1 June: National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga.

The Health department vowed to continue to monitoring and assessing the situation to implement necessary measures and interventions.

The DOH “4S” strategy to combat dengue includes Search and Destroy mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating stagnant water and their containers; Self-protection measures like insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants; Seek early consultation with a doctor or health worker for any symptoms; and Support fogging or spraying in local hotspot or outbreak areas where an increase in cases is registered.

“One solution to dengue, while basic in principle, needs collective and sustained action. The rise in cases this year is still early and much can still be done,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

“We call on local governments to lead the way - Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds!” Herbosa added.