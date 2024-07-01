CdO barangays now waste law compliant

CAGAYAN de Oro City — Two months after receiving notice of violations on violating the waste management law at least 71 or 89 percent of 80 barangays in this city are now compliant with the no segregation, no collection policy the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (Clenro) announced on Monday.

The compliance on waste management law was reported during the culmination of the Environment Month Culmination Day in the City Tourism Hall over the weekend.

The barangay were already given enough time to implement the policy.

City councilor Malvern Esparcia, chairman of the committee on climate change, also launched a poster making poster contest among college students to instill awareness on the waste management law compliance.

Last May the CLENRO announced that the office is preparing to issue “notice of violation” for at least 78 barangays not complying with ‘No Segregation, No Collection Policy” as provided in RA 9003 ug Solid Waste Management ordinance of the city.

Engr. Armen Cuenca, Clenro, chief said barangay officials will who were given the notice of violation will have to explain to Department of Environment and Natural Resources —Environmental Management Bureau and the Department of the Interior and Local Government for their failure to implement the policy.

He said his office had already met with barangay officials last 1 May on the implementation of the environment ordinance. Some barangays have already constructed their Material Recovery facilities for the recycling of garbage collected in their respective localities for recycling.