CCP beams with lights of solidarity

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) again lit up the façade of its brutalist main building in multiple colors during the last days of June. The light show was in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and was called “Sabid (Sabid-sabid, Habi, Ugnay): 55 Years of Coming Out, Empowerment and Inclusivity,” commemorating also the 55 years of the cultural institution.

Sabid-sabid, habi and ugnay are Filipino words meaning “entangled,” “weave” and “connection,” respectively, describing the figures of the light projection. According to CCP, the design “highlights the LGBTQ+ journey over time and how they continue to shine and share their gifts with everyone amidst discrimination set by societal standards and norms.”

The facade lighting project was a collaborative effort of the CCP Production and Exhibition Department, headed by Ariel Yonzon, and the Production Design and Technical Services Division, headed by Ricardo Eric G. Cruz. Concept and design were by Jericho Pagana with supervision from Camille Balistoy and Gobo Team Shantie de Roca and Patricia Mae Fuentes.