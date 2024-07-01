Cam overcomes odds for 2nd PGA crown

DETROIT, Michigan (AFP) — Australia’s Cam Davis hung tough down the stretch as rivals faltered to capture his second US PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic in four years by a stroke on Sunday.

American Akshay Bhatia missed a par putt from just outside four feet to bogey the 18th hole and hand the Aussie a one-stroke victory at Detroit Golf Club.

Davis fired a two-under-par 70 in the final round to finish 72 holes on 18-under 270 with Bhatia settling for a share of second alongside countryman Davis Thompson, England’s Aaron Rai and Australian Min Woo Lee.

Davis sank a birdie putt from just outside four feet at the par-5 17th to match Bhatia for the lead and at 18 pitched from the rough to within inches of the hole and tapped in for par to set the stage for the tension-packed finish.

“I wouldn’t wish what happened to Akshay on anyone,” Davis said.

“But I’ve done a lot of grinding to get myself out of a hole and to all of a sudden do that, it’s pretty good.”

Davis, whose only other PGA win came in 2021 at Detroit, had not managed a top-10 finish all year and was overcome with emotion after seeing the victory was his.

It was heartbreak for Bhatia, who sought a third PGA title in 12 months after wins at last July’s Barracuda Championship and April’s Texas Open.