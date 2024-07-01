Bongbong pushes closer SEA ties with Malaysian FM

President Ferdinand Marcos underscored on Monday the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Southeast Asian countries, especially in the face of regional challenges.

This as Marcos welcomed Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan in Malacañang.

“It is vital that we maintain open lines of communication and work together to address the issues that affect both our countries and the broader Southeast Asian region,” Marcos said.

Marcos also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian official for visiting the country a year after the Philippine President traveled to Malaysia for a state visit.

The top diplomat oversaw Malaysia’s defense industry before assuming responsibility for its foreign policy.