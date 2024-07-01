Balilo lambasts Tarriela, says CCG offered help

It’s a fight that China may well like.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo yesterday chided a subordinate officer, Commodore Jay Tarriela, for questioning the narrative that China offered to help eight Filipino fishermen after their boat’s engine exploded last Saturday.

Balilo stood firm on his earlier statement that members of the China Coast Guard and People’s Liberation Army Navy tried to assist the stricken fishermen, two of whom suffered severe burns, at Bajo de Masinloc (BDM).

Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson for West Philippine Sea matters, doubted the PCG’s account that the Chinese offered to help.

It may be recalled that the PCG last 17 June had to rescue members of the Philippine Navy’s special operations group after the CCG attacked them while they were on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

“What does he want now, to condemn China again?” said Balilo in Filipino and English in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday.

Balilo said he based his assertion that China offered to help based on the statements of the fishermen and the official report of the officers of the PCG ship, the BRP Sindangan.

“That’s what the fishermen said and that’s what was in the report of the captain of the BRP Sindangan. That’s the submitted report to (PCG chief) Admiral (Gil) Gavan, the report submitted to the President,” Balilo said.

“I am still the spokesperson and I can speak for the commandant. I will stand by what I said,” Balilo stressed.

Blocking not help

In a radio interview on Monday, Tarriela said China’s maritime personnel blocked the Philippine Coast Guard that was on its way to rescue the injured fishermen in the area of Bajo de Masinloc.

“When they noticed that the PCG vessel (Sindangan) was speeding towards Bajo de Masinloc, they were subjected to blocking, dangerous maneuvers and harassment,” Tarriela said in Filipino.

“That’s why it took us longer to arrive where the Filipino fishermen were,” he said, explaining that the PCG vessel outmaneuvered the rigid-hulled interceptor boats of the Chinese. It was only after that that the PCG were able to transfer the injured fishermen to their rescue ship.

Tarriela maintained the Chinese did not “offer help” or “assist” in the rescue, averring that the video of the incident released by Beijing was “edited.”

“The Global Times struggled with editing their videos this time. Otherwise, they could have uploaded their lies immediately. Another proof that we rescued them is the photo showing the fishermen boarding our ship, not China’s,” Tarriela said.

Radio challenge

On Sunday, Balilo said the PCG vessel received radio challenges from the CCG and was shadowed and blocked.

He said the Chinese allowed the PCG to complete the rescue mission when an “Angel of the Sea,” or a female member of the PCG, radioed the Chinese about the humanitarian nature of the mission.

He said the CCG deployed two rigid hull inflatable boats and offered to assist the fishermen from the FFB Akio.

“In times of emergency, the safety of life should always be our priority. The PCG and CCG communicated diplomatically and set aside their issues on sovereignty, in the spirit of humanitarianism,” Balilo said Sunday.

Admiral Gavan highlighted the importance of PCG’s presence in the region, saying: “The swift rescue operation proves the significance of our constant presence at BDM. We will not elevate tensions, but we will remain firm in our mission to ensure the safety of lives at sea.”

“Rest assured that the Coast Guard will continue to protect, look after, and take good care of the welfare of our fishermen no matter what, the Coast Guard way,” Gavan added.

Gavan lauded the coast guardsmen on board the BRP Sindangan who rescued the fishermen.

Together with Coast Guard District NCR-Central Luzon Commander, CG Commodore Arnaldo Lim, Gavan recognized their swift response and diplomatic radio communications with the Chinese during an awarding ceremony in Subic, Zambales on Monday.

The engine of the Akio exploded 17 nautical miles southwest of the BDM on 29 June. Two of the eight fishermen on board suffered second-degree burns.

The BRP Sindangan arrived safely at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) port in Subic, Zambales, at 4:45 a.m. on 1 July.

The Coast Guard turned over the injured fishermen to the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department for transport to the nearest hospital.