Annabel Hatol: Quiapo’s heritage champion and foremost guide

The Quiapo heritage conservation community has just lost one of its brightest stars. Annabel Animas Hatol, widow to the late Ulysses Hatol and mother to Pauline Ann and Kenneth, passed away on 14 June of cancer at the age of 53.

Hatol was a rare gem in the Quiapo community. She was not only a tour guide, introducing the colorful character and unique history of her neighborhood to outsiders, but was also considered one of the most dynamic organizers and leaders in her area.

She was a proud product of the Mass Communications program of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, graduating in 1992. A fact that she would emphasize was that finally in her late forties, she was able to use her learnings from college that she never did before.

Hatol was also a witness to some of the most momentous events in Philippine history as this native of the province of Iloilo took a leap of faith and decided to make Quiapo, a district in Manila, her home since the 1986 People Power EDSA Revolution.

Her skills in tour guiding were first honed in the Bukas Quiapo program that was founded by Fundacion Santiago Inc. and the San Sebastian Basilica Conservation and Development Foundation, Inc.

Later on, not only was she continuously improving her craft but also started mentoring younger Quiapenses to be the proud storytellers of their home.

For her contributions to the Quiapo community, her funeral mass was held at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus the Nazarene of Quiapo, an extraordinary event as the church rarely hosts funeral Masses and weddings. There, she was escorted by the Hijos de Nazareno-Bukluran, one of the organizations serving Quiapo Church, as assistants in small processions.

Hatol was survived by her children, siblings and father.