Angel's Pizza opens new branch in Binangonan, Rizal

Angel's Pizza has recently celebrated its soft opening in Binangonan, Rizal. This new branch marks a significant expansion for the brand, bringing their delicious pizzas closer to the residents of Rizal province. The soft opening was a festive event, drawing in pizza enthusiasts eager to savor their favorite slices and discover new flavors.

Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, Angel's Pizza in Binangonan is ready to serve up a slice of happiness.

📌 Blk 1 Lot 3A Blue Ridge Subdivision Brgy. Tagpos, Binangonan, Rizal

☎️ 0995-167-7450