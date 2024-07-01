Amos transfers to La Salle

Ateneo de Manila University big man Mason Amos is heading over to De La Salle University, according to reports Monday.

The 19-year-old Filipino-Australian saw action for the Blue Eagles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 but will jump over to the school’s archrivals in Taft Avenue.

Amos finished his rookie season with Ateneo with 8.87 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.93 assist average per game. He helped the Blue Eagles advance to the Final Four.

However, Ateneo fell short of defending the crown after suffering a 46-57 loss to eventual runner-up University of the Philippines in the semis.

Amos will undergo a one-year residency with other transferees Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez to suit up for Season 88 next year.

Amos is on a tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament scheduled for 2 to 7 July in Riga, Latvia.