Agusan farmers coop top ARB performer

The Department of Agrarian Reform on Monday said the Lumad sa Adgawan Farmers’ Multi-Cooperative (LAMPUFACO), a DAR assisted organization, was recognized as the top performing agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organization (ARBO) for having a total sales of P87.786 million in 2023.

The DAR presented the award under the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) program, a government initiative addressing food security, hunger, and poverty problems through the cooperation and convergence of essential services of various government agencies.

Benefiting from the PAHP program, accumulated a total sales of P680.68 million. LAMPUFACO, a cooperative that engages in the retailing of agricultural farm supplies, equipment, food beverages, restaurants, and eateries, had the highest earnings for this year.

Under the PAHP Program, various government agencies and institutions tap the services of ARBOs to supply them with various agricultural products and food commodities, which enables the farmers to have a steady and large market at a fair price, thus more earnings for them.

In 2023, 470 ARBOs nationwide, benefiting from the PAHP program, accumulated a total sales of P680.68 million. LAMPUFACO, a cooperative that engages in the retailing of agricultural farm supplies, equipment, food beverages, restaurants, and eateries, had the highest earnings for this year.

LAMPUFACO chairperson Ronel Laspinas said that through DAR’s assistance and guidance, they were able to achieve this feat.