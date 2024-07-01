4 more shabu packs recovered in Ilocos

CAMP PRES QUIRINO, Ilocos Sur — Four more plastic packs containing white Crystalline Substance or shabu were recovered by fishermen Sunday off the coast in the province, in addition to the more than half a billion pesos worth of shabu that were earlier recovered by fishermen along the coastal areas of Ilocos Sur.

Police report said that in Barangay San Julian, Magsingal, two fishermen, both residents of Magsingal, personally appeared at Magsingal Municipal Police station (MPS) and turned one aqua blue plastic pack with Chinese markings “Cai Yun Li.”

According to their statement to the police, while the two were fishing aboard their motorized banca approximately 14 nautical miles west, they noticed the floating plastic.

Out of curiosity, they brought the item to the Magsingal MPS for proper disposition.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old fisherman also recovered the same item off the coastal waters of Barangay Mantanas, Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

“Sta. Cruz MPS received a call from Luzviminda Ayawan, Punong Barangay of said place, informing that one (1) color aqua blue plastic pack containing a white crystalline substance was recovered by the aforementioned fisherman,” said the report.

Said one color aqua blue pack with the label Cai Yun Li was floating in the seawater, more or less 20 nautical miles from the shoreline of Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

When sought for comment, Col. Darnell Dulnoan, acting police director, refused to answer the repeated calls of this writer, invoking that only those accredited newsmen are authorized to be given report regardless of what national media affiliation you are connected.

In the coastal barangay of Apatot, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, fishermen, both residents of San Esteban, Ilocos Sur have also recovered two aqua blue plastic packs containing suspected shabu.

The maritime personnel then reported the discovered items to the personnel of San Esteban MPS.

Accordingly, the above-named persons were about to return from fishing on board their motorized banca, 16 nautical miles from the shoreline of Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, when they noticed the two aqua blue plastic packs containing suspected shabu with markings “Cai Yun Li” floating at sea.

Said items are now under the custody of San Esteban MPS for proper disposition.