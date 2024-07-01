3 more tracksters eye Paris stints

Three track and field athletes looked poised to earn tickets to the Paris Olympics.

Lauren Hoffman, John Cabang and Tokyo Olympian Kristina Knott are currently within the quotas of the latest World Athletics rankings after the qualifying window closed last 30 June.

Hoffman is currently within the Top 40 quota for the women’s 400-meter hurdles at No. 38 with 1223 points.

For Cabang, he is in No. 29 of the men’s 110-m hurdles with 1250 points and is well within the Top 40 rankings.

Knott made it to the Top 48 of the women’s 200m event with 1167 points and is on the verge of a second stint in the Summer Games.

The final rankings will be announced on 7 July for athletes who participated in various tournaments to rack up points but weren’t able to hit the qualifying standard.

Their possible entry will jack up the Philippine delegation 23 competitors.

Already in the Summer Games are pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar, rower Joanie Delgaco, weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and John Ceniza, fencer Samantha Catantan, swimmers Jarod Hatch and Kayla Sanchez, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.