2024's Most Anticipated Hotel Openings: A Global Journey of Luxury

In an exclusive feature for NET-A-PORTER, travel expert Katie Berrington takes us on a whirlwind tour of the most exciting hotel openings set to grace the global hospitality landscape in 2024. From the serene beaches of Costa Rica to the bustling streets of Bangkok, these 15 properties promise to elevate the art of hospitality to new heights.

Berrington's carefully curated list spans continents and caters to diverse tastes. Nature enthusiasts will be drawn to the eco-conscious The Homestead in South Africa's Nambiti Private Game Reserve, while city dwellers can look forward to urban retreats like the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London and Six Senses Kyoto in Japan.

For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, Berrington highlights the Soneva Secret in the Maldives, featuring just 14 villas, including the Maldives' first floating villa with a retractable roof for stargazing.

The article also spotlights properties that blend luxury with cultural immersion, such as the Hotel du Couvent in Nice, France, which breathes new life into a 16th-century monastery, and Gundari Resort on the wild Greek island of Folegandros.

As Berrington notes, "2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for luxury hospitality, with each of these openings offering unique experiences that go beyond traditional notions of luxury."

From the wellness-focused Janu Tokyo to the conservation-minded Atzaró Okavango Camp in Botswana, these new properties reflect a growing trend towards mindful luxury that prioritizes sustainability and local engagement.

Whether you're planning your next getaway or simply dreaming of far-flung destinations, Berrington's expertly crafted list offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future of high-end travel. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, these 15 properties stand poised to set new standards in luxury, comfort, and unforgettable experiences.