Zambo firecracker warehouse blast claims 5

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities on Sunday reported that a firecracker warehouse explosion on Saturday left five people dead, including a minor, and injured 36 others, four of them critically.

Initial reports disclosed that the blast occurred at about 4:10 p.m. at a warehouse owned by a certain Joji Chua, a licensed firecracker dealer, located on Marguez Drive in Barangay Tetuan.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion that sent them into a panic and firefighters, police and rescue units rushed to the scene where exploding firecrackers hampered initial rescue efforts.

At least 14 people were pulled from the wreckage, four in serious condition. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The injured individuals who were brought to the West Metro Medical Center were identified as Eliana Cabrera, Ellen Cabrera, Lee James, Carl John T. Condeno, Warren Randes, Jene Papuyap and Crizza Condeno.

Those who were brought to the Zamboanga City Medical Center were identified as Margareth Luna, Ma Janine Garcia, Jeah Pearl Santiago, Bonnie Tarroza, Chito Duhaylungsod, Sergio Ampan, Merlo Ampan, John Michael Senas, Michael John Lugatiman, Aiza Galindo, Justine Dulaca, Eileen Anastacio, Rodrgo Talaugon, Amesa Palahudin, Micaela Mapili, Julie Ann Foncardaz, Cris Carag, Beverly Usman, Christine Leah Diaz, Sabandal Tarhata, Unessa Banlog, Edwina Batino and Mimilyn Young.

Meantime, those rushed to the Doctors Hospital were Chua, Ryan Anthony Dimaano, Melisa Marie Dimaano, Manuel Co and Marie Kris Rojas y Delprado.

Rescuers also recovered the bodies of five people killed in the explosion, including a minor. They were identified as Erika Lacastesantos, a worker of Chua; Rolly Limen; Mirriam Gregorio; their three-year-old son and Junelyn Ramos

Their remains were brought to Villa Funeral Homes.

Mayor John Dalipe has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

In other developments, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is set to investigate possible violations of occupational safety and health standards in a pyrotechnics warehouse following the massive explosion.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said he directed the DoLE-Zamboanga Peninsula to probe the blast.