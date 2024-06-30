Wanted: AI digital annotators

Computers are getting more smarter but their intelligence remains artificial. After all, humans are still the ones responsible for their improvement. In fact, controversial artificial intelligence (AI) products like ChatGPT and generative AI are being “trained” by artificial intelligence digital annotators (AIDA).

The AI’s problem-solving and reasoning powers depend on learning provided by humans. One way the AI learns is by recognizing datasets prepared by AIDA who are actually workers who label data fed into machine learning models.

For AI to learn and function, it needs massive amounts of data which can be images, text, audio or video.

The AIDA labels or tags the data to make sense to the AI system. For example, an AIDA might label objects in an image (a car, a dog, a stop sign) or categorize sentiment in text (positive, negative, neutral).

By seeing many examples of labeled data, the AI learns to recognize patterns and make its own predictions.

AIDAs play a crucial role in building effective AI because they bridge the gap between human understanding and machine learning. And anyone trained on digital annotation can be an AIDA, like women in Basilan province.

Elevate AIDA

Connected Women is a social impact startup based in the Philippines that provides online skills development and remote work opportunities for women, particularly in the area of AI and digital skills. They train women and then connect them with businesses that need their skills.

Recently, Connected Women signed a memorandum of agreement with Aboitiz Foundation at the Aboitiz TechSpace, Asian Institute of Management, Makati City. Under the deal, the partners will expand the AIDA program by training 100 underprivileged and underskilled women — including mothers, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens — from Isabela, Basilan over the next three weeks.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Chief Reputation and Sustainability officer and Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, and Connected Women co-founder Ruth Yu-Owen signed the MOA. The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) is also a partner to the program.

Also present at the MOA signing were the Elevate AIDA graduates from Isabela City joining online to witness the event and celebrate the opportunities ahead.

The mayor stressed the transformative opportunities presented by the digital economy, enabling cities like Isabela City to compete and progress. Embracing digital advancements can propel the city forward towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for all, she said.

The investment in Elevate AIDA is an investment in the lives of women and families, promising a significant return that transcends monetary value.

Women empowerment

The Elevate AIDA program offers specialized training in AI data annotation, preparing women for remote work and professional communication. Graduates will join Connected Women’s workforce pool, using their newly acquired expertise to provide data annotation services, generate job opportunities and invigorate local economies. This is further underscored by the success of the Pilot program in Toledo City, Cebu, where 60 women achieved a 100 percent graduation rate and over half secured employment through Connected Women.

“This initiative is dedicated to the resilient women of Isabela City, Basilan. We fully believe in your potential and are committed to providing the tools and support needed to succeed in the digital age. Your creativity and determination are crucial to driving community progress,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

“As they move forward, it is essential to remember that each step brings them closer to an inclusive society. They encourage continued support for women’s empowerment through meaningful actions that pave the way for real change,” she added.

Not too late

Nima Duma, a resident of Isabela, highlighted her transformative journey through the program’s first run in Basilan: “My improved skills have opened new opportunities and made me a valuable asset in various projects. This training has not only enhanced my job performance but also increased my competitiveness in the job market.”

“With the training provided by Elevate AIDA, I developed my skills and found hope in participating in AI projects,” shared Cheryl Fajardo, a program graduate. “It’s comforting for mothers like us to work from home and contribute to our families,” she added.

Geralden Gabay, another graduate, emphasized the program’s impact: “It’s not too late for women like me. The income I earned from this training is used for household needs. The upskilling sessions really helped me in landing a project as a data annotator.”

Meanwhile, AIM lends its Aboitiz Tech Space as the training facility for the Elevate AIDA program. This state-of-the-art technology hub provides an inclusive and conducive learning environment for onsite and hybrid modes of program delivery, ensuring participants have access to cutting-edge resources.

By providing essential skills for the digital industry, Elevate AIDA aims to equip participants with advanced capabilities, enhance household incomes through entrepreneurship, freelancing and remote work, and contribute to the national digitization project, thereby fostering sustainable economic resilience.