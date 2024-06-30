VP Sara's approval, trust ratings decline amid shakeup - survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained a stable performance rating while Vice President Sara Duterte's trust and approval rating declined amid leadership shakeups.

The latest nationwide non-commissioned survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia released on Sunday showed that Marcos had a steady approval rating of 44 percent and a trust rating of 33 percent in the second quarter.

However, Marcos' approval rating lost three points in North Central Luzon, also known as his baluarte, during the second quarter of this year to 49 percent from 52 percent during the first quarter.

Duterte's overall ratings have seen a significant decline, with her approval dropping from 53 percent in the first quarter to 46 percent in the second quarter.

The Vice President's trust rating likewise declined by five points from 46 percent in the first quarter to 41 percent in the second quarter.

Particularly notable is the drop in Duterte's approval ratings in NCL, from 47 percent to 38 percent.

Duterte's approval ratings in Mindanao also plummeted from 75 percent to 68 percent, while her trust ratings also fell from 67 percent to 65 percent.

"Despite the drop, the VP remains the official with the highest approval and trust ratings," Pahayag said.

"It should be noted that the resignation of the VP as DepEd secretary took place at the end of the survey period and hence not included in the results," Pahayag added.

Senator Francis Escudero, the newly elected Senate President, has likewise suffered a drop in ratings.

His trust score plummeted from 45 to 37 percent, while his approval rating fell from 58 to 47 percent. Experts speculate that his ties to the Marcos regime might have caused this downturn.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and House Speaker Martin Romualdez have demonstrated tenacity in their ratings.

In the second quarter, Romualdez's trust rating increased marginally from 18 to 19 percent, while his approval rating climbed from 25 to 27 percent. Gesmundo's approval rating stays at 29 percent with a little increase in trust from 20 to 21 percent.

The PAHAYAG survey for the second quarter was carried out independently and without a commission by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc. Purposive selection from a panel of more than 200,000 registered Filipino voters, which is managed by PureSpectrum's Singapore office—a US-based panel marketplace with a global reach—was used to conduct the study.