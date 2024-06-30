Ultimate Ears unveils sound symphony

Ultimate Ears (UE) is creating waves in the portable speaker market with the release of its latest portfolio meant to satisfy any adventure seeker’s auditory aspirations. From the ultra-portable Wonderboom 4 to the party-starting Hyperboom, UE has a speaker for every occasion and budget.

Wonderboom 4: Big sound, small package

The pocket-sized Wonderboom 4 packs a powerful punch. This little powerhouse provides 360 degrees of immersive sound, making it ideal for park picnics and coastal celebrations.

At $99.99, it’s an inexpensive alternative for people who want big sound without breaking the bank. According to UE, the battery life can last up to 13 hours, allowing you to listen to music throughout the day.

Boom 4: The classic gets an upgrade

The ever-popular Boom 4 gets a facelift, preserving its distinctive tough appearance while adding some new capabilities.

This waterproof and dustproof speaker is designed to resist harsh environments, making it great for pool parties or wilderness expeditions. The Boom 4 costs $149.99 and provides up to 12 hours of gaming on a single charge.

UE touts a new feature known as “MagicButton,” which allows users to customize playlist playback with a single click.

Megaboom 4: Ultimate party starter

The Megaboom 4 is the ideal speaker for those looking to bring the party to life. This heavyweight speaker produces powerful, room-filling sound and features dynamic lighting to establish the scene. At $199.99, it’s an investment for partygoers. UE says that the Megaboom 4 can keep the party going for up to 20 hours on a single battery.

Everboom: The rugged newcomer

The Everboom is a newcomer created for the daring soul with the same durable design as the Megaboom 4, but it is somewhat smaller and comes with a handy carabiner clip for easy transportation.

The Everboom is ideal for fastening onto a backpack for treks or camping trips. According to UE, it can provide up to 13 hours of gaming on a single charge.

Hyperboom, the King of Sound

The Hyperboom is the ultimate choice for individuals looking for the best in terms of sound and power. This gigantic speaker produces monstrous sound and vivid lighting effects, making it ideal for large parties or outdoor events.

At $399.99, it is the most expensive option in the range, but audiophiles looking for an immersive experience may find it worthwhile. UE says that the Hyperboom has a battery life of up to 24 hours, ensuring that the music never stops.

With its latest release, UE now provides a compelling assortment of Bluetooth speakers that cater to a wide range of budgets and lifestyles.

Whether you need a portable party starter or a speaker to power a massive outdoor event, UE has a solution for you. So turn up the volume and prepare to enjoy Ultimate Ears’ symphony of sound.