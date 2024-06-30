‘TV Patrol Express’ to air 1 July

ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol Express, a 15-minute newscast that offers a quick rundown of the biggest stories of the day, will now air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Jeepney TV and ALLTV starting 1 July.

Every afternoon on free TV and social media, viewers will see Jeff Canoy and Denice Dinsay deliver updates on TV Patrol Express that on-the-go viewers can watch out for on TV Patrol during primetime.

TV Patrol Express, launched in January 2024, is the latest innovation introduced by ABS-CBN News as part of their commitment to serve more Filipinos wherever they may be.

Catch the latest news and information on TV Patrol Express from 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. every weekday on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Jeepney TV and ALLTV. It is also available online via ABS-CBN News’ YouTube Channel and TikTok account.