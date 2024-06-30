TNT, PBA Greats battle for supremacy

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. — Ginebra vs Blackwater (9U Finals)

4 p.m. — TNT vs PBA Greats (11U Finals)

Talk N’ Text and PBA Greats duke it out for the 11-under supremacy while Ginebra and Blackwater dispute the title in the 9-under division of the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids finals on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Tropang Giga clash with the PBA Greats at 4 p.m. after the duel between the Batang Gin Kings and Batang Bossing at 2 p.m.

TNT looms as the heavy favorite in the one-game championship after sweeping its way to the finale highlighted by a 60-41 blowout win over NLEX in the semifinals.

The Batang Tropang Giga swept Group B in the eliminations with ace brothers Thiago and Theon Cruz leading the way.

But the PBA Greats have what it takes to give them a run for their money, especially after claiming the scalp of erstwhile unbeaten and Group A leader PBA Stalwarts in the other semis pairing, 58-56.

Zigrid Kian Hernandez, who fired 22 points in the win, will be tasked to lead another upset bid by the PBA Greats.

The Ginebra and Blackwater clash in the 9-Under division is expected to be equally interesting.

Four other games are also scheduled Monday as the 15-under and 13-under tournaments resume its elimination round.