Throwing bokashi balls

Balanga City, Bataan — Volunteers from the SM City Bataan and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently threw 8,000 bokashi balls into the Ibayo River in this city.

They were not dumping on the river but the opposite as the balls will clean the water as they dissolve, part of a project aimed at restoring Manila Bay since Ibayo River is one of its tributary.

According to DENR regional executive director Ralph Pablo, who joined the event, the bokashi balls act as a probiotic for the river.

“These mud balls contain active microorganisms that break down toxins in the water, increase the amount of dissolved oxygen and reduce fecal coliform bacteria,” Pablo said.

Aside from the bokashi ball throwing activity, participants also conducted a coastal cleanup in Puerto Rivas, Balanga town. They collected 110 kilograms of residual waste.

“This cleanup is a testament to our belief in a future of fast-paced environmental restoration. As we are the custodians of our environment, we also act as the architects of a sustainable future. It is up to us to embrace innovative solutions and to educate and empower our communities to take action,” said DENR Bataan director Raul Mamac, who also joined in the cleanup as part of the observance of “Philippine Environment Month” as designated under Presidential Proclamation No. 237 signed in 1988 by then President Corazon C. Aquino. The theme for the Philippine Environment Month 2024 is “Our Environment. Our Future.”

The same proclamation designates 5 June of each year as World Environment Day.

What are bokashi balls?

It is unclear why bokashi balls are called as such, but the development of its key ingredient, the microbial inoculant or starter culture EM-1 or Effective Microorganisms, was credited to Japanese Dr. Teruo Higa. EM contains beneficial bacteria and fungi that aid in the fermentation process.

The bokashi is made up of food and garden waste which is fermented by adding microbes or fermented bran powder, or EM-inoculants. As the waste ferments, it releases a tea that is full of nutrients and beneficial microorganisms.

The solid contents of the bokashi take on a pickled appearance, often with a fluffy white mold.

When the bokashi anaerobic fermentation is completed, it is quite acidic and strong. Then the fermented bokashi goes into aerobic post-ferment, where it rapidly breaks down further. In about six months, it is unrecognizable, and the seed ball is ready.

So why use bokashi balls?

Also known as “mud balls,” bokashi balls had been used successfully in water treatment all over the world.

Bokashi balls reduce the strength of bottom sediment in ponds, stagnant or flowing water, by breaking down the digested sludge they contain.

When the balls fall to the bottom of the river, they release the EM which complement all the positive microorganisms in the sediment, and promote the decomposition of organic and inorganic compounds. Bokashi balls help prevent or gradually eliminate eutrophication.

Thus, they can significantly improve the quality of the water which in turn makes fish and other pond creatures healthy.