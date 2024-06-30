The road to the future is paved with ultra energy-efficient vehicles

Representing the Philippines in this prestigious competition are teams from some of the country’s leading universities: Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Xavier University — Ateneo de Cagayan, Mapua University, Adamson University, University of Mindanao, Jose Rizal University and De La Salle University Manila.

These institutions are known for nurturing exceptional engineering talent, and each team is committed to creating the most energy-efficient and sustainable vehicles possible.

Miguel Licuanan, the team manager of PUP Hygears, expressed his enthusiasm about the competition.

“When we encounter challenges along the way, people become the most powerful tool. We solve problems and can find solutions in various ways, allowing us to see the potential in each situation,” Licuanan said.

This spirit of resilience and innovation is at the heart of the Shell Eco-marathon, where students learn to navigate complex problems and find creative solutions.

The competition is not just about technical skills; it is also about developing soft skills that are crucial in any professional field.

Karise Evangeline Carlos, the team manager of Mapua’s Cardinal One, reflected on the holistic development that the Shell Eco-marathon fosters.

“As engineers, we are problem-solvers. Sometimes we fail, sometimes we succeed. Here at Shell Eco-marathon, we developed soft skills and hard skills that we can apply in our engineering fields and future careers,” Carlos said.

Aligned with the Philippine government’s science and technology advancement roadmap, the Shell Eco-marathon plays a crucial role in nurturing young competitive talents in the STEM field.

By participating in this competition, students gain invaluable experience and contribute to the country’s goal of producing highly competent professionals ready to lead in STEM fields worldwide.

The Shell Eco-marathon’s emphasis on sustainable innovation is in perfect harmony with Shell’s mission of Powering Progress by providing more and cleaner energy solutions. Through this competition, students are encouraged to think beyond conventional energy solutions and explore new possibilities for sustainability.

Bernal underscored this vision, stating, “By providing a platform for these bright minds to shine, Shell is paving the way for a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand.”

The competition not only showcases the potential of young engineers but also reinforces the importance of sustainability in technological advancement.

Each team participating in the Shell Eco-marathon brings a unique approach and perspective, reflecting the diverse engineering education landscape in the Philippines. These teams, with their innovative designs and commitment to sustainability, embody the future of engineering and energy solutions.

The PUP Hygears, is focusing on maximizing energy efficiency through cutting-edge design and technology and their approach involves a meticulous analysis of aerodynamics and energy consumption, aiming to create a vehicle that can travel the farthest on the least amount of energy.

Xavier University — Ateneo de Cagayan’s team is leveraging their expertise in renewable energy sources and their vehicle design incorporates solar panels and advanced battery technology, aiming to showcase the potential of clean energy in transportation.

Mapua’s Cardinal One team is integrating advanced materials and lightweight design to enhance energy efficiency.

Their focus on reducing the overall weight of the vehicle without compromising safety and performance is a testament to their innovative approach to engineering challenges.

Adamson University’s team is experimenting with alternative fuels.

By using biofuels and exploring new fuel mixtures, they aim to reduce the environmental impact of their vehicle while maintaining high performance.

The University of Mindanao’s team is concentrating on hybrid technology and by combining electric and traditional combustion engines, they aim to create a vehicle that offers the best of both worlds — high efficiency and reduced emissions.

JRU’s team is focused on community-based solutions.

Their vehicle design includes features that are not only energy-efficient but also affordable and practical for local communities, highlighting the importance of accessible technology.

The La Salle team is pioneering in smart technology integration as their vehicle incorporates advanced sensors and AI to optimize performance and energy consumption, showcasing the potential of smart technology in creating sustainable transportation solutions.

As these teams prepare for the Shell Eco-marathon, they are not only competing for victory but also contributing to a larger vision of sustainable innovation.

The lessons learned and the skills developed during this competition will undoubtedly shape their future careers and the future of engineering and energy solutions in the Philippines.

The Shell Eco-marathon continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for young engineers around the world. It challenges them to think creatively, work collaboratively, and strive for excellence in every endeavor. Through this competition, Shell is investing in the future of energy, technology, and sustainability, ensuring that the next generation of scientists and engineers are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

This competition is not just about building vehicles; it is about building a better, more sustainable future.

The young engineers participating in the Shell Eco-marathon are the torchbearers of this future, leading the way with their creativity, determination, and commitment to excellence.