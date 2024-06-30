The power of the pony

The 7th-generation of Ford’s iconic sports coupe that represents freedom, passion, and the thrill of the open road, the All-New Mustang promises to give customers a different level of pony power.
It comes in two variants: the 5.0L GT Premium Fastback with a starting retail price of P3,999,000 and the 2.3L EcoBoost Premium Fastback that starts at P3,499,000. For a worry-free ownership experience, customers will also get a complimentary Peace of Mind service inspection package with their vehicle purchase.
Both variants also offer unique propositions for drivers. Previously available to the GT Premium variant only, both variants of the All-New Mustang will have the MagneRide® Damping System with sophisticated control strategies that increase comfort while expanding the sports coupe’s performance limits on the road or on the racetrack.
Other key features include durable Brembo brakes, a Quad Chrome Tip Exhaust with Active Valve Functionality that lets the driver control the volume of the Mustang’s engine growl, and 19-inch Aluminum Wheels with–unique designs for each variant. Sporty on the outside, the interiors also hint to the All-New Mustang’s speed with RECARO® leather-trimmed sport seats and soft touch accents all around.
Long associated with speed and power, the All-New Mustang offers no less for those who choose to drive it. The GT Premium Fastback variant comes with a 5.0LTi-VCT V8 engine that’s mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission capable of producing 493 PS of power and 567 Nm of torque.
The EcoBoost Premium Fastback variant meanwhile has a 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine under its hood mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission capable of producing 319 PS of power and 475 Nm of torque.
A segment-first electronic drift brake takes new technology to the racetrack, unlocking the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability of Mustang with the visual appeal and functionality of a traditional, mechanical hand brake. The Performance Electronic Parking Brake comes standard with the Performance Pack on all Mustang models, engineered for novice drivers to learn and improve their drift skills while also providing expert drivers with a competition-ready system.
While everything about the car has hints of its muscle car DNA, the All-New Mustang comes equipped with the latest driving and safety tech starting with its selectable drive modes. Drivers can easily maneuver across different road conditions as they can choose between different drive modes: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Custom, Track and Drag Strip–all with a simple click.
A new Magnesium Framed 13-inch Colored Center Display offers seamless connectivity with the vehicle with SYNC 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto™ compatibility, and wireless mobile charging. For the driver, a 12-inch Digital Cluster provides real-time information.
The All-New Mustang also comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology that actively assists drivers while enhancing the overall road experience. It has a Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, Auto High Beam Headlights, Post Impact Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering Assist function. The All-New Mustang also has Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Evasive Steer Assist that alert and assists the driver if a potential collision is detected.