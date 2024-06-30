The power of the pony

The 7th-generation of Ford’s iconic sports coupe that represents freedom, passion, and the thrill of the open road, the All-New Mustang promises to give customers a different level of pony power.

It comes in two variants: the 5.0L GT Premium Fastback with a starting retail price of P3,999,000 and the 2.3L EcoBoost Premium Fastback that starts at P3,499,000. For a worry-free ownership experience, customers will also get a complimentary Peace of Mind service inspection package with their vehicle purchase.

Both variants also offer unique propositions for drivers. Previously available to the GT Premium variant only, both variants of the All-New Mustang will have the MagneRide® Damping System with sophisticated control strategies that increase comfort while expanding the sports coupe’s performance limits on the road or on the racetrack.

Other key features include durable Brembo brakes, a Quad Chrome Tip Exhaust with Active Valve Functionality that lets the driver control the volume of the Mustang’s engine growl, and 19-inch Aluminum Wheels with–unique designs for each variant. Sporty on the outside, the interiors also hint to the All-New Mustang’s speed with RECARO® leather-trimmed sport seats and soft touch accents all around.

Long associated with speed and power, the All-New Mustang offers no less for those who choose to drive it. The GT Premium Fastback variant comes with a 5.0LTi-VCT V8 engine that’s mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift Automatic Transmission capable of producing 493 PS of power and 567 Nm of torque.

The EcoBoost Premium Fastback variant meanwhile has a 2.3L EcoBoost® Engine under its hood mated to a 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission capable of producing 319 PS of power and 475 Nm of torque.