THE NOMADIC LIFE, DIGITAL EDITION

When Covid-19 brought the world to a screeching halt in 2020, it created a massive shift in the way the world went to work. Remote work became the norm, as offices shut down and everyone sheltered in place.

Communication tools and file-sharing applications made collaborations between team members easy and convenient. As things transitioned back to some version of normal, the thought of a daily commute to the office was far from appealing to most. After all, they had spent the better part of two years being productive and hitting their KPIs from their desks at home or pretty much anywhere. Hybrid set-ups seemed like the perfect compromise for some, but some workers still craved the flexibility of working from anywhere, or even better, from a scenic spot overseas. As long as they meet their deadlines, right?

Partners Michelle Ybañez and Maritoni Cruz both craved a change of scenery, so the idea of relocating to another country and still be able to keep their jobs, which they both did remotely, sounded like a really great idea. Both working for media companies, Ybañez is a director of campaign management, while Cruz works in data analytics.

Enter the Digital Nomad Visa

With everyone jumping on the revenge travel bandwagon, some countries offered the option for travelers doing remote work to stay for an extended period of time. Conditionally, of course. So far, there are about 66 countries that offer digital nomad visas for remote workers all across the globe.

Depending on the country, the digital nomad visa allows travelers to stay anywhere between six months to one year, with the option to renew for longer. This allows them to settle in, do work and help support the economy at large through their daily spend. Incentives like tax exemptions and other perks make the program even more desirable.

There are two main requirements to be considered for this visa. First, they require that the applicant must have sufficient funds to support themselves, which translates to set minimums on individual monthly incomes. This can range anywhere between USD2,000 to USD7,000 per month for the applicant, increasing incrementally should the family also make the move. All this says is that should you decide to spend a few months over there, you can fend for yourselves without relying on local resources or the government.

Second, the applicant must be either self-employed or have a job that is outside of the country issuing the visa. Places like Greece, Croatia and Dubai, among others, also have health insurance on their list of mandatories.

So the big question now is, where? For Ybañez and Cruz, the choice was an obvious one, explaining, “We picked Spain because out of all the options, the language seems the easiest to learn, they’re open to LGBT couples, plus we love Spanish food and literature.” The ease of travel across the EU countries was also a huge bonus for the couple. As Filipinos, living in Spain also provided a possible pathway to obtaining citizenship.

Let the applications begin!

As with all visa applications, the process can seem daunting. With all the paperwork, documents to be gathered, and appointments to be set, it will require a lot of patience and determination to make it to the end. Cruz said, “It wasn’t difficult to get all the requirements, but it takes time to gather everything since they needed to have specific wording. And then they had to be apostilled.”

Some embassies have the forms available online, while others may require a personal appearance, plus an interview. Documents proving income and finances, employment, the ability to “work from anywhere,” and other details must all be in order, to tip the chances of getting the coveted visa approved. Then the waiting (and a lot of prayers) begins! Ybañez explained it took about 20 days for their application to go through. Visa fees go as low as $10 for countries like Uruguay or $45 for South Korea, but can go as high as $2,000 for countries in the Caribbean. Costs for getting a digital nomad visa to Spain average around P40,000 to P60,000.

It is possible to DIY the whole application process — chasing after all the appointments and documents — from end to end. That said, there are agencies that offer assistance, as long as you’re willing to shell out a little bit more money. It really boils down to how hands-on in the process you want to be.

The big question: Should you do it?

There are no ifs and buts when it comes to a decision like this. It pretty much means packing up most of your life back home, and settling in somewhere far away. “Leaving behind family, friends and pets is really tough,” shares Cruz.

Even if you’ve been to a country before, living somewhere looks very different from just visiting.

Settling in also comes with its own set of challenges. There are the processes and regulations that need to be learned, including registering for necessary IDs and documents. Getting into a routine that is in tune with the way locals live can take a bit of work, including learning the language. Patience is key!

Another thing to keep in mind is that the income you’re earning is mainly in your country’s currency. Managing your budget is critical. Cruz’s advice? “Calculate potential taxes, social security payments and other possible expenses and fees in advance.”

There are many pros and cons to any situation, especially one that requires you take a giant leap of faith. Even if it is just temporary. With the world opening up in greater ways and at unprecedented speeds than ever before, the digital nomad visa can open doors of opportunity and life experiences for those who dare. “We only knew the basics when we arrived. A pleasant adjustment is how friendly and chatty people are from the south of Spain,” says both Ybañez and Cruz.

As they say, travel does change you. It opens up your eyes and mind to the great wide world beyond our shores. Imagine what more living somewhere for a few months or a few years can do for your soul. And still hit all your career goals. Definitely worth the gamble, don’t you think?