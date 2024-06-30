THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED: Malixi, Arevalo, Chan rise as Phl golf‘s next superstars

In the early morning light, the lush fairways of the Philippines’ premier golf courses are awakening with a new kind of energy.

It’s not just the seasoned pros taking their swings; there’s a new generation of golfers making their mark, and they’re doing it with a blend of poise and determination that promises a bright future for Philippine golf.

Leading this new wave of stars is Rianne Malixi, the 17-year-old sensation who has been on a winning spree in 2024.

Malixi has captured the attention of the golfing world with her impressive victories, including her strong performance in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” Malixi said in a previous interview.

“Every tournament, every win, it’s a step closer to my ultimate goal.”

Malixi’s rise has been meteoric.

Her combination of powerful drives and precise short game has set her apart from her peers. In the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games, she clinched the bronze medal in the individual event, a feat that has solidified her status as a top contender in the sport.

“Rianne is a force to be reckoned with. Her dedication and passion for the game are unmatched,” Malixi’s coach, Rick Gibson, said.

Not far behind is Kristoffer Arevalo, a 24-year-old who has been turning heads with his stellar performances on the junior and amateur circuits.

Arevalo’s recent success at the Philippine Amateur Open Championship showcased his talent and resilience.

“Winning that tournament was a huge confidence booster for me,” Arevalo said.

“It showed me that I can compete with the best and come out on top.”

Arevalo’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

The young golfer has had to balance his academic commitments with his rigorous training schedule. His family has been a cornerstone of support, helping him navigate the demands of both school and sport.

“My parents have been incredibly supportive,” Arevalo said.

“They’ve always encouraged me to pursue my passion.”

Another rising star making waves is Aidric Chan, a 23-year-old shotmaker whose consistent performances have earned him recognition.

Chan recently claimed the top spot at the National Collegiate Golf Championship, a testament to his hard work and determination.

“I’ve been working towards this for years,” said the former Arizona Wildcat, who won the Junior World Championship crown in San Diego in 2019.

“Every day on the course, every practice session, it’s all been leading up to this.”

Chan’s success is the result of years of dedication.

“Aidric has always been committed to improving his game. He’s incredibly disciplined and focused,” Chan’s coach, Carito Villaroman, said.

These young stars are part of a broader movement within Philippine golf.

The country has seen a surge in interest in the sport, with more youth taking up golf and more facilities being developed to nurture this interest.

The National Golf Association of the Philippines has been instrumental in this growth, providing opportunities for young golfers to compete and improve their skills.

“We are seeing a new era in Philippine golf,” NGAP president Martin Lorenzo stressed.

“These young talents are the future, and we are committed to supporting them.”

The camaraderie among these rising stars is also noteworthy.

They often train together, pushing each other to improve and celebrating each other’s successes. This supportive environment is fostering not just individual growth but also a sense of community among the young golfers.

Malixi, Arevalo, and Chan also frequently share tips and encourage each other, creating a positive and competitive atmosphere.

As these young golfers continue to hone their craft, the future of Philippine golf looks incredibly promising.

Their passion, talent, and dedication are setting new standards and inspiring the next generation of golfers. The journey is just beginning for these rising stars, but their impact is already being felt. They are not just playing the game; they are redefining it, showing that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

The future of Philippine golf has arrived.