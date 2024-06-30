The day I master AI

Has the ex-actor turned talent manager, singer, songwriter and record producer James Reid sold his five-story house at Loyola Grand Villa in Quezon City? Did anyone finally grab it at P80 million?

If he has sold it, where does the ex-boyfriend of actor Nadine Lustre live now, and what does his new dwelling look like?

A content-making artificial intelligence (AI) service could easily produce an organized report about that house where Reid and Lustre lived for a few years before breaking up. That’s assuming there are sporadic data on the Internet about the properties of Pinoy showbiz idols. Some idols do put up (humbly or boastfully?) on their social media their property acquisitions but usually with no estimated costs of those properties.

Since showbiz stars are private citizens who generally do not get paid from people’s taxes, they are more inclined to bare their assets--unlike politicians and government officials many of whom try to avoid submitting the sworn statement of assets and liabilities if they can get away with it.

But how wealthy a showbiz idol has become over the years will always be an interesting story for an entertainment journo to write. And write with substantial and truthful details AI may be able to put together with clear instructions from the journo.

Reports about first-day gross box-office revenues of Pinoy movies shown in theaters would be less doubtful if there were tracking companies in the country that report on cinema performances. If a showbiz journo has the logistics, the journo could ask an AI to churn out a report about first-day box office intakes of both local and foreign films. AI services are not for free. Even the ones available in the country still charge in dollars and euros.