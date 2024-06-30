Suspects collared over firearms violation

Operatives from the Makati City Police apprehended two individuals early Sunday morning following a resident’s report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., personnel from the Poblacion Police Sub-station responded to a call regarding two individuals threatening a man with a gun at the intersection of Salamanca Street and Eduque Street, Barangay Poblacion.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspects — identified as alias Aidzel and alias Marc — threatening a man with a firearm. Police apprehended both individuals without incident.

A search yielded a caliber .38 revolver with serial number 775357, six live ammunition rounds, and a hand grenade.