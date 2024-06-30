Supporting Filipino athletes from grassroots to glory

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, a sports enthusiast and an athlete myself, I have always believed that if a young athlete receives full support right from grassroots level up to full status, then Filipino athletes can bring home so much more honor than they already have.

On 26 June, the promise of financial support in the amount of P200,000 to each member and coaching staff of Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team, which we advocated for, was fulfilled. Through the Philippine Sports Commission, we handed the checks to the team following their bronze medal finish in the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup on 39 May. This is also a great boost for our spikers in preparation for the upcoming FIVB Challenger Cup.

It is also through our initiative in partnership with the PSC that we were able to give our Olympians P500,000 each on 21 June, ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. I hold PSC in the highest regard for our collaborative efforts to provide utmost support to our Filipino athletes.

These tokens are of small value compared to the glory that they bring to Filipinos. Imagine the level they can achieve if the support is focused right from the beginning of their sports careers!

This is precisely why I authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, and integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum for aspiring student athletes.

I also principally sponsored and am one of the authors of Senate Bill 2514, also known as the Philippine National Games bill that was already passed on final reading in the Senate to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program from the grassroots to the national stage if enacted into law.

Let’s continue to support our athletes and cheer them on, “Go for Gold! Laban tayo!" As our battle cry goes, “Get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!”

Meanwhile, our work toward a better future for our kababayans continues. On 24 June, I was in Masbate to attend the 10th Bagat-Dagat Festival and to inspeact the Super Health Center in Cataingan with Gov. Antonio Kho. On the same day, I assisted 1,000 displaced workers in the town.

In San Fernando City, La Union, on 25 June, I was the keynote speaker at the Commencement Exercises of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus where we gave 719 graduates tokens of support. We also provided similar tokens to those who graduated on 26 and 28 June.

I then visited the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center to inspect the Malasakit Center and conduct a feeding program for the hospital staff and patients. I also joined the ribbon cutting of the San Fernando Super Health Center with Mayor Dong Gualberto. In San Juan town, we assisted 2,000 indigents in partnership with the provincial government led by Gov. Raffy Ortega-David, former Gov. Pacoy Ortega and other officials.

On 26 June, as an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, I went to Lupao to aid 1,000 indigent residents with Cong. GP Padiernos. I also visited Santa Rosa where 2,000 impoverished residents were aided by my office and received financial support through our partnership with Gov. Aurelio Umali. I also inspected the Evacuation Center in Santa Rosa, which we helped fund as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

On 27 June, as an adopted son of Puerto Princesa City, we aided 1,000 displaced workers and 2,000 indigents with Mayor Lucilo Bayron. These beneficiaries also received temporary livelihood and financial support through our partnerships with DOLE and the provincial government, respectively. We also supported 1,300 impoverished residents in the city with Coun. Elgin Damasco. Lastly, I was guest speaker at the Philippine Elementary School Principals Association National Board Conference.

On 28 June, I joined the Super Health Center inauguration as well as the aid distribution to 500 displaced workers and 667 indigent residents in Alabel, Sarangani with Governor Rogelio Pacquiao. We then headed to General Santos City to assist another set of 1,000 displaced workers with Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao. On the same day, I attended the Philippine Councilors’ League Sarangani Federation General Assembly with PCL Sarangani President Evelyn Alegario and PCL GenSan President Ma. Lourdes Casabuena.

On 29 June, I visited Lupon, Davao Oriental, before I headed to Mati City to aid 3,000 impoverished residents with Mayor Michelle Rabat who we partnered with together with concerned agencies to provide support to the needy sectors. I then witnessed the turnover of ambulance units for San Isidro and Caraga, Davao Oriental which I advocated for as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health. I also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Davao Oriental Chapter Congress with Provincial President Jossone Michael Dayanghirang and Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang Sr.

Afterwards, I was invited as guest speaker for the 4th Commencement Exercises of Davao Oriental State University with University President Dr. Roy Ponce, where I gave my message and tokens of support to 1,686 graduates, faculty and staff.

Lastly, I joined the opening of a sports cup in Davao Oriental, where 11 Teams from different municipalities in Davao Oriental are participating. I also provided various support to further promote sports in their communities.

Meanwhile, my Malasakit Team’s efforts to extend help never stopped as they immediately assisted 20 fire victims in Davao City; and 19 in Capoocan, Leyte. We also gave additional support to 56 recovering fire victims in Navotas City who received housing assistance from the NHA through our efforts to help them rebuild their homes.

We also helped 1,061 indigents in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos; 500 in Mapanas with Mayor Francis Tejano;, 1,875 in San Roque with Mayor Mean Abalon; 1,000 in Catubig with Mayor Solomon Vicencio; 1,000 in Lapinig with Mayor Luisa Menzon, all in Northern Samar; and 1,000 in Mandaue City, Cebu with Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Moreover, 100 residents in Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay received support from my office on top of the livelihood assistance from the government together with Mayor Edreluisa Caloñge. We also aided 508 displaced workers in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas with Mayor Janet Ilagan. We also delivered aid to police and army personnel in Alfonso, Nueva Vizcaya, with Vice Gov. Eufemia Dacayo.

As I always say, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anumang tulong ang maibibigay natin sa kapwa, at anumang karangalan ang maiaalay natin sa bansa, ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik muli sa mundong ito.

As your Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!

