Straightforward

When you talk about good design, what comes to mind would be two people who have been rethinking, reshaping, reinventing the concept of design made contemporary in the Philippine landscape: Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco.
Nazareno/Lichauco at JJA Bespoke opens for its six-week run in JJ Acuna’s new space in Comuna Makati.
The duo of Nazareno/Lichauco will be exhibiting pieces showcased at Singapore Design Week’s Emerge, curated by Suzy Annetta. The pieces include the Pipe Series (Pipe Bench and Floor Lamp hand-woven in black distressed chair cane), Monolith Bench and Hide and Seek Table.
Other pieces to be showcased by Nazareno/Lichauco are all locally produced in a variety of techniques and materials, including bone china and marquetry. Special collaboration pieces with Tracy Anglo Dizon are on view as well.
Nazareno/Lichauco have been a consultant with CITEM since 2019 when they curated the Philippine participation at Maison de Objet, Paris, France. Both are founding convenors of the inaugural Benilde Open Design & Art that was just held a month ago. Fast forward to today, the design duo was recently appointed product development specialists for Manila Fame 2024 Design Commune for Home.
The exhibit runs until 8 August 2024 at JJ Acuna Bespoke Studio (Makati) located at Unit 202, Comuna Building A, 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Barangay San Antonio, Makati, Manila 1203 Philippines.