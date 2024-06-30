Straightforward

When you talk about good design, what comes to mind would be two people who have been rethinking, reshaping, reinventing the concept of design made contemporary in the Philippine landscape: Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco.

Nazareno/Lichauco at JJA Bespoke opens for its six-week run in JJ Acuna’s new space in Comuna Makati.

The duo of Nazareno/Lichauco will be exhibiting pieces showcased at Singapore Design Week’s Emerge, curated by Suzy Annetta. The pieces include the Pipe Series (Pipe Bench and Floor Lamp hand-woven in black distressed chair cane), Monolith Bench and Hide and Seek Table.