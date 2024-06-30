Spike in Filipinos flying to Japan seen

In anticipation of sustained interest in Japan as a leading travel destination, Cebu Pacific, a Gokongwei-led budget airline, is poised to fly a growing number of travel-hungry Filipinos to the country throughout the rest of the year.

“Japan has become a top-of-mind destination for Filipino travelers. It is also one of CEB’s popular routes, having flown over 200,000 passengers in 2024 year-to-date,” CEB said over the weekend.

“Filipinos visit Japan for its blend of cultural appreciation and modernity – catering to all types of Filipino travelers,” it added.

Based on the latest data released by CEB, about 110,000 passengers flew to Japan during the first quarter of the year alone—representing a 20 percent spike from the pre-pandemic level and almost double the number in the same period last year.

CEB offers the lowest prices in the market and enables passengers to fly to Tokyo through Narita Airport with a one-way base fare starting at just P1,888–exclusive of fees and surcharges.

Since initiating its first route to Osaka, Japan in November 2008, Cebu Pacific has steadily expanded its presence in the country with its Manila to Tokyo (Narita) and Manila to Nagoya routes in March 2014.

This was followed by the Manila to Fukuoka route in December 2015, and the Cebu to Tokyo (Narita) route in March 2015.

Most recently, the airline introduced the Clark to Tokyo (Narita) route in August 2019, further enhancing connectivity between the Philippines and Japan.

Cebu Pacific offers a variety of flights to Japan with convenient frequencies. From Manila, there are daily flights to Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Osaka, while the Manila to Narita route operates twice daily.

From Cebu, there is a daily service to Narita. Additionally, flights from Clark to Narita are available four times weekly, ensuring ample options for travelers.

“With a beautiful blend of history and innovation, Japan has truly captivated the hearts of Filipinos making them come back for more. Whether you’re traveling with friends or family, Japan offers a wide array of experiences for every Juan,” CEB said.

In addition to operating flights to Japan, CEB serves 24 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, along with 35 domestic destinations.