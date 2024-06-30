Solar ice plant sustains Bangsamoro peace, recovery

Located near fish landing centers and public market, the ice plant will ensure that fishermen as well as merchants will be able to overcome logistical and quality control challenges, thereby increasing profit and boosting inclusive economic development not just within the municipality but also the surrounding municipalities. They will now have ice to preserve the freshness of their catch.

Previously, there was a lack of ice and cold storage facilities in the town.

With the handover ceremony coinciding with the Iranun Peace Festival, Ambassador Endo affirmed that, “As we continue to forge a path for peace, may we all continue to promote opportunities for sound growth and progress enjoyed by many in Parang and the BARMM.”

The Japanese government has been helping to enhance food security and life for Bangsamoro people since the autonomous region was established.

In May, the embassy and UNDP provided food and livelihood assistance to communities in Pigcawayan, Cotabato.

The assistance included the turnover of a fish truck and 50 ice boxes to the Datu Mantil Makangguna Association, the installation of a solar-powered ice block-making machine in Barangay Datu Binasing, and the distribution of food assistance to the Datu Mantil Makangguna women’s association and their families in Barangay Datu Mantil.