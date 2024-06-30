Solar ice plant sustains Bangsamoro peace, recovery

Japan’s Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya attended the handover ceremony for the “Project on Enhancing Food Security and Livelihood in Bangsamoro” in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on 19 June.
Food packs were distributed to some 3,150 households in 16 communities of the town.
Kazuya also turned over a solar-powered ice block making machine to Mayor Cahar Ibay.
The $2.3-million project is co-implemented by the United Nations Development Program to ensure food security and help sustain the peacebuilding and recovery in the Bangsamoro region. The ice plant also will boost livelihood in 30 communities of Parang.
Located near fish landing centers and public market, the ice plant will ensure that fishermen as well as merchants will be able to overcome logistical and quality control challenges, thereby increasing profit and boosting inclusive economic development not just within the municipality but also the surrounding municipalities. They will now have ice to preserve the freshness of their catch.
Previously, there was a lack of ice and cold storage facilities in the town.
With the handover ceremony coinciding with the Iranun Peace Festival, Ambassador Endo affirmed that, “As we continue to forge a path for peace, may we all continue to promote opportunities for sound growth and progress enjoyed by many in Parang and the BARMM.”
The Japanese government has been helping to enhance food security and life for Bangsamoro people since the autonomous region was established.
In May, the embassy and UNDP provided food and livelihood assistance to communities in Pigcawayan, Cotabato.
The assistance included the turnover of a fish truck and 50 ice boxes to the Datu Mantil Makangguna Association, the installation of a solar-powered ice block-making machine in Barangay Datu Binasing, and the distribution of food assistance to the Datu Mantil Makangguna women’s association and their families in Barangay Datu Mantil.