Senate reviewing Bagong Pilipinas hymn, pledge

The Senate has yet to decide whether to implement President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s memorandum circular mandating government offices and public schools to make the singing of the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and reciting the pledge mandatory during their flag ceremonies.

This was stressed by Senate President Francis Escudero on Sunday when asked about Marcos’ Memorandum Circular 52, which was signed earlier this month.

According to Escudero, he personally sees no problem in implementing such a circular in the Senate, which is a co-equal branch of the executive.

“I personally see no problem including it in the Flag Raising Ceremony but we are still in the process of having it studied by the Secretarial,” he told reporters in a text message.

“I have yet to receive their recommendation and/or comments,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III earlier suggested instead that a bill should be legislated to carry out the said order.

“I suggest that the Executive branch should submit a bill containing those ideas (to sing a new song and recite a new pledge) to amend the existing law(s) governing the national anthem, pledge, and flag-raising ceremonies,” Pimentel said.

Law needed

“The EO (executive order) is not sufficient. I believe a law is needed in order to authorize that,” he added.

According to him, this is because the singing of “Bagong Pilipinas” and recitation of the pledge “involves the way of thinking of the people.”

“Hence such a mandate must emanate from the people’s chosen representatives, their legislators. Also, notice that the MC involves SUCs (state universities and colleges),” he said.