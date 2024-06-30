SCUTTLEBUT

Other people’s money

Ponzi schemes come in different shapes and sizes but the common denominator is that these gimmicks offer returns that are too good to be true, which is often the case.

Beauty products, health supplements, real estate, and even ghost oil projects have been offered as the key products in these rackets which raise money mainly through solicitation of investments.

At first, the returns are impressive such as the investment being doubled within a certain period such as a month or two, but later on the fountain slows down and stops as the flow of money from the victims stops.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has lately warned the public to not invest in offerings by Empressly Skin Care Center Corp.

The SEC said the corporation does not have a license to solicit investments, which is a standard warning for the illegal scheme.

The government agency found that Empressly Skin Care Center Corp. promises the public at least P30,000 annual income or 5 percent monthly interest after investing a minimum of P50,000.

The corporation claims it needs extra funds for expansion of its clinic branches and investments will be doubled within one to three years.

“The SEC prohibits deceptive solicitation of investments from the public which includes Ponzi schemes and such other schemes involving the promise or offer of profits sourced from investments or contributions by investors themselves without a license or permit from the SEC,” the government agency said.

While a business owns an SEC certificate of registration to become a corporation, the government agency cautioned the public that a separate license for investing activities is required.