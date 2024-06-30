Serious cybersecurity incidents are disturbingly common. From breaches of essential public services like healthcare, banking and telecommunications. To relentless illicit activity, including by criminal organizations and so-called “cyber mercenaries.”

At the same time, the misuse of digital technology is becoming more sophisticated and stealthy. Malware, wipers and trojans are proliferating. AI-enabled cyber operations are multiplying the threat, and quantum computing could break down entire systems with its ability to breach encryption. Software vulnerabilities are being exploited and cyber-intrusion capabilities are even sold over the Internet. And companies’ supply chains are being actively targeted by hackers, with serious, disruptive and cascading effects.

Ransomware is one grievous example — a huge threat to public and private institutions and the critical infrastructure people depend on. According to some estimates, total ransomware payments reached $1.1 billion in 2023.

Digital technology offers an incredible opportunity to create a more just, equal, sustainable and peaceful future for all. But breakthroughs must be oriented towards the good.

The New Agenda for Peace places prevention at the heart of all peace efforts. It calls for developing strong frameworks in line with international law, human rights and the UN Charter, and focused efforts by all States to prevent the extension and escalation of conflicts within, and through, cyberspace.

As reflected in the New Vision for the Rule of Law, the rule of law must exist in the digital sphere as it does in the physical world.

I also welcome the General Assembly’s commitment to action in this area. This includes its dedicated, open-ended working group on information and communication technologies security. States are building on the universally endorsed normative framework of responsible State behavior in the use of these technologies. And they are actively considering the applicability of international law to State activities in this domain. Also, under the auspices of the General Assembly, Member States are working to reach consensus on a new cybercrime treaty in the coming months, which should deepen cooperation while protecting human rights online.

But given the clear and growing links between cyberspace and global peace and security, this Council can also play a key role by integrating cyber-related considerations into your existing workstreams and resolutions. This is only the second time the Security Council has held a formal meeting on this issue.

But so many of the issues considered around this table are affected by and linked to cyberspace — including the protection of civilians in armed conflict, peace operations, counter-terrorism and humanitarian operations.

Integrating this issue into your deliberations would be a useful way to lay the groundwork for more effective responses to this important question.

Excerpts of Secretary-General’s remarks to the Security Council’s High-Level Debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Addressing Evolving Threats in Cyberspace” on 20 June 2024.