Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) of Burgos, Siargao Island and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, organized the cleaning of Bitaug River in Barangay Bitaug and Barangay Poblacion 2, as well as the beach forest planting in Barangay Baybay. Barangay Bitaug head Florencio Betonio Jr., Poblacion 2 chief Wilson Osares and Baybay head Jose Goña, Jr., together with their council members and constituents, and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) members headed by Argie Goña, supported the cleanup. Other volunteers were from Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) Caraga Burgos Fire Station headed by SFO4 Anatalio Dagcuta Jr., Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-Penro) Surigao del Norte-Project Transform focal Maricel E. Catulay, DENR Protected Area Management Office-Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Superintendent (PASU) Samuel Malayao, LGU-Penro and CSU interns, and staff of the Menro and PO-LAKFA. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF MENRO-BURGOS SIARGAO SDN

TDT River cleanups never run out of volunteers. Below are some of the groups of private citizens, company employees and public officials who collected river trash in observance of Philippine Environment Month. Purok 1-A River, Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, Davao de Oro PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SK MT. DIWATA Fifty-one participants collected plastic bottles, wrappers, cans, diapers, cigarette butts and various household items from the river on 28 June. The 70-kilo trash in 15 sacks were sorted before being transported to the material recovery facility. The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro). Sanguniang Barangay Mt. Diwata officials and SK Mt. Diwata officials organized the cleanup. Luyang River, Carmen, Cebu PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF pulisya carmen cppo Carmen Municipal Police Station personnel under chief PMaj. Charlie B. Santiago, in coordination with DENR headed by Danilo S. Lendio, station supervisor, BFP Carmen, Safari and barangay officials, joined simultaneous river cleanups in relation to search the RIVERS (Recognizing Individuals/Institution towards Vibrant and Enhanced Rivers) for Life project to foster environmental consciousness. Sinisian River, Calaca, Batangas PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF HIEL MANALO Employees of South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation and residents removed trash from the Sinisian River as part of a quarterly project to improve its water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping, minimizing release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater. The cleanup was done on 28 June.