River cleanups never run out of volunteers. Below are some of the groups of private citizens, company employees and public officials who collected river trash in observance of Philippine Environment Month.
Fifty-one participants collected plastic bottles, wrappers, cans, diapers, cigarette butts and various household items from the river on 28 June. The 70-kilo trash in 15 sacks were sorted before being transported to the material recovery facility. The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro). Sanguniang Barangay Mt. Diwata officials and SK Mt. Diwata officials organized the cleanup.
Carmen Municipal Police Station personnel under chief PMaj. Charlie B. Santiago, in coordination with DENR headed by Danilo S. Lendio, station supervisor, BFP Carmen, Safari and barangay officials, joined simultaneous river cleanups in relation to search the RIVERS (Recognizing Individuals/Institution towards Vibrant and Enhanced Rivers) for Life project to foster environmental consciousness.
Employees of South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation and residents removed trash from the Sinisian River as part of a quarterly project to improve its water quality by reducing pollution, eliminating dumping, minimizing release of hazardous chemicals and materials, halving the proportion of untreated wastewater. The cleanup was done on 28 June.