POGO lobbyist unmasking sought

Senators on Sunday urged Alejandro Tengco, the chief executive and president of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to disclose the identity of a former Cabinet official who allegedly lobbied for the issuance of licenses to certain illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Senate President Francis Escudero said Tengco should reveal the identity of the former Cabinet official to end speculations surrounding former Cabinet members.

“PAGCOR should name the ‘official’! If not, the committee chaired and headed by Senators [Risa] Hontiveros and [Sherwin] Gatchalian should unmask this official (so that not all ‘former high-ranking cabinet officials’ will be looked upon with suspicion) and find out if he/she violated any laws,” Escudero told reporters in a Viber message.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III echoed the same sentiment, stressing that it would protect innocent ex-government officials from criticism.

“To be fair to all former cabinet members, PAGCOR should reveal the identity of this person, also so he or she can defend self,” Pimentel said in a separate text message.

Senator Joel Villanueva, likewise, said Tengco should identify the former government official, adding that the public deserves to know the truth.

“We are not in showbiz, so there’s no need for blind items. The public needs to know the truth and hold accountable those who are pushing the country into a mire of chaos,” Villanueva said in a separate statement.

He noted that such assertions made by Tengo are enough proof to permanently ban POGOs in the country.