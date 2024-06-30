Over P500-M illegal drugs recovered

Camp PRES QUIRINO, Ilocos Sur — Authorities reported that Ilocos Sur fishermen made a series of recoveries of floating drug packages later confirmed to be shabu, with a total weight exceeding 79 kilograms and an estimated value of over half a billion pesos.

Regional director Brigadier General Lou Evangelista commended the fishermen for their vigilance and prompt reporting.

Laboratory tests by the Ilocos Sur Provincial Forensic Unit confirmed the contents of the packages as shabu.

Reports said that the first recovery occurred on 24 June when fishermen in San Juan found 24 packs weighing nearly 24 kilograms, with a street value of P162.6 million.

Over the next three days, similar recoveries were reported in the coastal areas of Caoayan and Magsingal, with authorities attributing the packages to possible intentional dumping by a drug syndicate.

The recovered packages all bore Chinese markings and the name “Li.”

Evangelista expressed gratitude to the fishermen and pledged continued efforts to identify the source of the drugs as he highlighted the importance of the “Bantay-Dagat” program, which strengthens maritime security cooperation between law enforcement and coastal communities.

Meantime, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) echoed Evangelista’s call for collaboration.

Regional director Joel Plaza stressed the need for local government units (LGUs) to support anti-drug efforts, particularly by forming community watch groups to report suspicious activities.

PDEA’s Coast Watch program trains fishermen and barangay officials to identify and report suspicious activities at sea.