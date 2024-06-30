Over P300K suspected shabu seized

The Quezon City Police District’s Drug Enforcement Unit (QCPD-DDEU) apprehended a man and a woman last Saturday night in a buy-bust operation targeting suspected shabu dealers.

Police identified the suspects as Fatima Dela Fuente and Sonny Bricio, both residents of Barangay Santa Lucia, Quezon City, who were nabbed at 10:30 p.m. on 29 June.

According to QCPD-DDEU chief P/Maj. Wennie Ann Cale, the operation stemmed from a tip from a concerned citizen regarding the suspects’ alleged drug-selling activities. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region NCR also assisted in the operation.

An undercover police officer purchased P1,000 worth of shabu from the suspects. Upon a pre-arranged signal, authorities apprehended Dela Fuente and Bricio.