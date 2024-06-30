ON WALKING AND COFFEE WITH RURU MADRID AND BIANCA UMALI

For Bianca, the long walks and blending into the crowd as regular tourists excite her, aside from the fact that Japan plays a significant part of their relationship.

“Japan was the first country we visited as a couple. I look forward to going back there, of course, and revisit ‘yung places na na-visit namin and ang thing namin ni Ruru is every time we visit another country, we look forward sa mga coffee shops sa area kung nasaan kami and we love walking and just randomly walking in to a place kung maluwag ang itinerary for the day. Ganoon kami mag-travel (We love walking and finding out new things in foreign places especially when our schedule permits),” Bianca said.

As a performer, the Kapuso star is all set to entertain fellow Filipinos abroad.

“This is also my first time to perform in Japan. Thank you very much to GMA Sparkle for giving us this opportunity and I also want to bond and see kung gaano ka-warm ang pagtanggap ng mga kababayan natin sa lugar na ‘yun (I want to experience the warmth of our fellow Filipinos abroad),” Bianca added.

Bianca and Ruru will be in Japan with Rayver Cruz, Julie Ann San Jose, Jillian Ward, Ken Chan and Betong.