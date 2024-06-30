My Gen X take

The Generation X demographic, men and women born from 1965 to 1980, held on to one saying that not only became a mantra but an absolute truth — the only permanent thing in life is change. This may be seen and perceived as a cliché by the millennials and their over fed egos and the Gen Zs and their addiction to YOLO (you only live once) ambition and aspiration. However, we Gen Xers live in a world that rapidly changes.

What we have encountered and experienced to enumerate some examples — landline phones that transformed to digital, cellular, mobile and now powered by Android.

Music, from the oyayis of our abuelos and mamitas, house helps, we savored the crisp and crystal voices that came from vinyl records. The Manila Sound, American Top 40, Original Filipino Music heard on FM radio stations,

mass-produced on cassette tapes and compact discs accompanied with music videos. Now, we get our the groove fixes through digital streaming platforms.

Story telling time with lolas yes! Teachers in grade and high school who recommended novels, essays, poetry from Filipino and international literary figures — these enhanced our reading, writing and comprehension skills. Proofs are theme papers and reports and, of course, term papers and thesis that was heavily researched, scoured books and encyclopedias for references. Yes, we knew manual and electric type writers, then came its futurama siblings such as computers that started with humungous desk tops, laptops, mini-books then to the latest androids that allow you to do almost everything.

Letters and cards were sent to the post offices with stamps on them, and we were the first demographic to discover the wonders of email.

Where to meet people and friends? Family gatherings, village neighbors, school, colleges, workplace. Then, Friendster happened, Multiply, then the high and mighty Facebook and all its social media competitors Twitter that became X, TikTok, YouTube and what have you.

All the Gen Xers born in the Philippines really know the what, whys and wherefores of the truest essence of the word change because we have seen, experienced and are living proofs of being survivors of seven presidents — Ferdinand Marcos Sr., Corazon Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Benigno Aquino III, Rodrigo Duterte. Now, the eighth President of the Republic Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is currently governing our Pilipinas nating mahal.

So, this thing called artificial intelligence (AI)? Gen Xers are more than ready for this change. But, I cannot help but wonder, and this I borrowed from a post on Facebook that said: “Before we work on ‘artificial intelligence,’ why don’t we do something about ‘natural stupidity?’

This is the question all of humankind must address and answer. Sure, the fancy schmaltzy AI is already here. It is a reality that the most brilliant, best and brightest have created. And who are we to argue with this technological advancement that enable computers to perform a variety of advanced functions including the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written language, analyze date, make recommendations and more?

Isn’t it naturally stupid of humans to spend time, money and resources, with the premise of making our lives easier with just a voice or written command? What is wrong with trial and error? When did awe and wonder, and that eureka moment become dated? Why has problem-solving become a burden and a tedious exercise for the majority? Why do we need an Alexa or a Siri when there are other experts in our midst, colleagues and friends even, whom we may seek for assistance, expert advice and wise counsel?

There is great wisdom in all The Terminator movies. And if you do not see the wisdom in them, then I fear that sooner, rather than later, we humans will become the lesser species, and the AIs will have the upper hand and rule us all. This is no longer a product of my fertile imagination since AI is already here.

What baffles me, especially in the Philippines, which follows the dictates, fads and trends from the first world economies, is, do we have the financial resources to fully implement such a costly undertaking? With AI, the reduction of the workforce is inevitable, so who gains from this scenario? AI is not human, therefore its very perfection lacks emotion, creativity and passion. It will always present campaigns, concepts, project and solutions at their most precise.

As a Gen Xer, accepting this change as part of our way of life, but with a lot of caution, of course.