MISSION: OLYMPIC GOLD The world’s brightest stars clash for pride and glory

Rory McIlroy (Ireland)

With four major wins under his belt, including the 2011 US Open and the 2014 Open Championship, McIlroy is coming in as a seasoned player.

He expressed his excitement, saying that playing for the country is such a proud moment.

“Playing for your country is always a huge honor. The Olympics is a unique event and I’m looking forward to representing Ireland on this global stage.”

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Rahm has achieved significant success, notably winning the 2021 US Open. He shared his aspirations:

He said winning an Olympic medal will be a dream-come-true as he wants to inspire the next generation of golfers.

“Winning a gold medal for Spain would be a dream come true. The Olympics is a platform where we can inspire the next generation of golfers,” Rahm said.

Collin Morikawa (USA)

A two-time major champion with victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, Morikawa sees the Olympics as a unique opportunity.

“Competing in the Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m excited to represent Team USA and showcase my skills,” said the 27-year-old Morikawa, who finished tied at the third spot of the Masters Tournament last April behind champion Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg.

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters Tournament, is ready to rumble in the Summer Games in French capital following strong performances in the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson (USA)

Ranked No. 5 in the world and a winner of two majors, including the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters Tournament, Johnson is eager to embrace the Olympic challenge.

“The chance to compete at the Olympics is incredible. It’s a different kind of pressure, but I thrive on it,” he said.

Women’s division:

Nelly Korda (USA)

The world’s top-ranked female golfer, secured her first major win at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She expressed her excitement as she will be defending her title in the Summer Olympics.

“Being part of the Olympic team is a tremendous honor. I’m thrilled to have the chance to compete for a gold medal.”

Jin Young Ko (South Korea)

Ranked No. 2 in the world and a winner of two majors in 2019, Jin is eagerly anticipating the competition at the Le Golf National.

“The Olympics is a special event, and I’m excited to compete against the best in the world. Representing South Korea is a privilege.”

Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

Ko is a major winner in 2015 and 2016, looks forward to the unique challenge of the Olympics.

“The Olympics is a unique challenge. Winning a medal for New Zealand would be an incredible achievement,” said Ko, the bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics after carding a total score of 16-under par 268.

She also won a silver medal in the Rio de Janeiro Games, putting pressure on her to win her third Olympic medal.

Inbee Park (South Korea)

Park boasts seven major wins but the Olympics will be special as she tries to reclaim the gold medal that was taken away from her by Korda in 2021 in Tokyo.

“Regaining the gold medal in Paris is a huge motivation. The Olympics holds a special place in my heart,” Inbee said.

Brooke Henderson (Canada)

Henderson won the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, is ready to give her best when the Summer Games tee off.