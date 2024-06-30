Manila eyes LGBT desk line for barangays

The local government of Manila is already championing inclusivity in city services with a two-pronged approach — designating Gender and Development (GAD) Action Officers in all barangays and establishing an LGBTQIA+ registry.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on the city’s 896 barangays to appoint GAD Action Officers specifically focused on women and LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) matters. This move aims to ensure these often-marginalized communities have direct access to relevant support.

The mayor has tasked the Manila Gender Sensitivity and Development Council with creating an LGBTQIA+ registry similar to existing databases for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens and once completed, will be maintained by the LGBTQIA+ Assistance Desk.

“The purpose of the registry is to set aside a specific budget for services and benefits that address the unique needs of the LGBTQIA+ sector,” said Lacuna, adding that registry is expected to encompass individuals who work, study, or do business within Manila.

Lacuna’s commitment to LGBTQIA+ inclusion extends beyond the registry as she stressed the importance of enforcing Ordinance 8695, a city ordinance promoting LGBTQIA+ protection and preventing discrimination.

This commitment was evident during Manila’s recent 453rd founding anniversary celebration. LGBTQIA+ community members were given platforms to showcase their talents through fashion design competitions (“Rampa Manila”), filmmaking events featuring budding and established directors, and even participation in the “Zumba Manila” program promoting wellness during the city’s car-free Sundays.

Lacuna has also called for a study to explore ways to enhance social welfare programs beyond existing social hygiene clinics, better catering to the specific needs of LGBTQIA+ Manileños.

“We are developing a program that integrates LGBTQIA+ concerns into GAD services,” said Lacuna. “This will involve a focus on barangay-level GAD projects, gender sensitivity training, and the implementation of key laws like the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), the Reproductive Health Act (RH 10354), and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (AOSAEC) Law (RA 11930).”

Lacuna’s initiatives mark a significant step towards a more inclusive Manila, ensuring that all residents, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, have access to essential services and opportunities.