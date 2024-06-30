Make my drive electric — with a double dose of quiet

Believe what you hear?

I had heard that during a roundtrip feat to Baguio (the first battery electric vehicle or BEV to do so) last year, the Audi Q55 e-tron logged a total of 525 kilometers — returning to Manila with a four-percent charge remaining. The same Audi model deftly mustered the trip from Manila to Bicol, covering 480 kilometers over a 12-hour journey with a hefty 12 percent charge still left in its battery.

So, I had to remind myself that I was just going to stay in the city (San Juan and Greenhills area) so I should put my “the battery might die” thoughts way beyond reach.

“The car is charged for 491 kilometers (a full charge),” said Aretha Bambao, Audi Philippines sales executive.

But there was nothing to worry about and battery death, begone.

The Audi Q8 e-tron 55 is powered by a dual electric motor setup boasting quattro all-wheel drive. Power on tap is 408hp, and torque is rated at 664Nm — the latter available almost instantaneously due to its all-electric nature. It allows for a standstill-to-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds — onward to a top rate of 200 km/h.

While waiting for Aretha to get the EV keys — she was to guide me through the intricacies of the Audi Q8 e-tron — I took time to read about the interesting experience of the drive the motoring writers made to Mount Mayon, Bicol.

“With this new achievement, we continue to show that range anxiety is now a concern of the past,” said Audi Philippines managing director Gian Paolo Brambilla. “Our battery electric vehicles are designed not just to be a showcase of technology and premium features intrinsic to Audi, but also as evidence that we have gone leaps and bounds in developing our batteries and the way the vehicles use them and manage charge.”

The story goes that they had been driving for four hours over a distance of 146 kilometers from the Audi Philippines showroom in Greenhills to Atimonan, then onto the Gumaca Coastal Road, the Audi Q8 e-tron 55’s charge went down by only 27 percent — from 100 percent to 73 percent — with four people onboard the vehicle. Need we say that the air-conditioning was on, and with the driving mode set to Efficiency.

When the BEV reached SM Naga, the occupants made another stop for lunch. The party had traveled 378 kilometers by this time, and 29 percent charge was still left in the battery.

It was pointed out that the real-time indicated range on the vehicle is a conservative estimate of its maximum potential. The actual distance usually extends longer, particularly since the Q8 e-tron features a robust energy recuperation function that harnesses kinetic energy when, for instance, the vehicle decelerates while going downhill. The vehicle’s system converts the energy into electricity, which then goes back into the battery to augment its charge.

‘This skill set and complement of features clearly show why the Audi Q8 e-tron is our flagship BEV model.’

Setting off for the scenic Camalig bypass with a breathtaking view of Mount Mayon, the Q8 e-tron steadily performed under the scorching sun until the group reached its final destination in Legazpi, with 12 percent of power left. There, the vehicle was charged at the EV charging station in SM Legazpi.

It is always a joy to read up on how well an EV performed in places where a EV charging stations might not be anywhere in sight — yet.

Aretha arrives, smiling and ready to show me everything that the Audi Q8 e-tron is loaded with.

“This is an everyday-use vehicle,” she began as she led me to the Audi Q8.

Like a dog seeing a fave treat — I smiled and leapt into my seat in the cockpit.

The Audi Q8 e-tron 55 came in a Graphite Gray color, 2D-look Audi rings in Polar White, and a blacked-out Audi Singleframegrille — fringed by Digital Matrix LED headlamps with washers. Also, this Q8’s rear combination lamps are also LEDs.

The power-adjustable and power-folding exterior mirrors have a memory feature, and are auto-dimming. The Q8 e-tron 55 rolls on 21-inch cast-aluminum wheels in five-arm Aero style in Black and Diamond-Turned hue.