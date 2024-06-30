Local company pioneers AI integration into Phl healthcare

Using AI technology, AI Smart Scan has the ability to filter between normal and abnormal cases for easy detection and create reports based on initial insights from the radiologist. Additionally, it features a user-friendly interface and responsible AI system that constantly checks its own performance to make sure that its outputs match the human findings of the radiologist.

“This solution is already being used in Chennai City, India where 500 in every 100,000 patients are getting a diagnosis, demonstrating a 25 times increased yield of detecting tuberculosis. This kind of result can now be replicated here in the Philippines with the help of AI Smart Scan,” Buendia added.

Advanced Abilities also introduced Absol, an advanced testing immunodiagnosis that serves as a portable point of care rapid test kit that executes blood tests for cardiac, thyroid, metabolic, and inflammatory diagnoses and RevDX, a portable device for complete blood count testing that produces rapid test results with a single prick. Both devices guarantee accurate results within five to 30 minutes.

In addition to that, Advanced Abilities also shared new products and services such as Policymate, an online platform that serves as a digital insurance marketplace, and P-ACE Portal, a platform designed to track insurance and risk management cases for P&I Clubs and shipowners.

Soon to launch will be OneOFW, a mobile app and web portal that serves to streamline coordination between OFWs and government agencies, ensuring their protection and management during their stay abroad.

Lastly, Advanced eSIM is a consumer product that provides seamless international connectivity in the form of a digital SIM card. This embedded chip is built directly into smartphones and allows travelers to avail a variety of cost-efficient data plans from over 150 countries without requiring a physical SIM card or additional pocket-wifi devices.

“We aim for a future where every diagnosis is quick, precise and accessible. At Advanced Abilities, we have the capability to harness the potential of innovative technology, not just in healthcare, but in all the realms we service in and are committed to making modern solutions accessible to every Filipino,” Buendia concluded.