Kris Aquino to return home before Christmas, admits having new boyfriend

Kris Aquino is pinning her hopes that the medical procedure she’ll go through in the months to come will result positively so that she could return to the country before Christmas.
In an exclusive interview with Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel, Aquino gave an update on her multiple autoimmune diseases.
“Thank you sa lahat ng mga nagdadasal for me pero ayokong pabigatin ang dala nila. Let’s keep it na positive na yes, gumagaling ako pero as I told you earlier, may natamaan na blood vessels. So, kailangan ko pang magpalakas. Because you’re you and I love you so I can reveal to everybody na hopefully sa last quarter ng taon, bago mag-Pasko, I’ll be back in the Philippines (Thank you all those praying for me but I don’t want to make heavy their burden. Let’s keep it positive that yes, I am healing but as I told you earlier. Some blood vessels were hit. So, I need to be strong. Because you’re you and I love you so I can reveal to everybody that hopefully in the last quarter of the year, before Christmas, I’ll be back in the Philippines),” Aquino said.
Before her return to the country, the Queen of Talk will have to undergo some medical procedure.
“It just really depends kasi may pagdadanan akong mga test. Isa doon ‘yung MRI with contrast dye (It just really depends because I will go through some tests. One of which is MRI with contrast dye),” she revealed.
Aquino expressed fear in having to go through MRI.
“Doon ako natatakot. ‘Yun ‘yung test na ihihiga ka, papasok ka tapos pero parang malaking machine na ganoon tapos maingay siya kahit bigyan ka ng noise cancellation maririnig mo pa rin. And you’re there for close to an hour. Mayroong isu-shoot sayo tapos may kulay ‘yung dye, sa buong katawan mo dadaan yan (That’s what I fear. That’s the test where you will be lying down, you will enter a machine which is noisy that you will still hear it even if you’re given a noise cancellation headset. Something will be inserted to you and then the dye has a color, it will pass all throughout your body),” she shared.
Aquino expressed her fear in the procedure because she already went through it in 2019 where she developed allergies. But she was assured she will survive it because before she left for the US in 2022 she already did a pet scan to know if she has cancer.
“If I clear that and kinaya, then pwede nang ituloy sa Pilipinas ‘yung treatment sa’kin (It it’s clear and I’ve coped with it, then my treatment can continue in the Philippines),” she said.
Closed chapter with Mark Leviste, new BF is a doctor
With finality, Aquino revealed that she’s closed a romantic chapter with Batangas vice-governor Mark Leviste.
And all because of her son Bimby.
“Hindi sila nagkasundo noong ex ko. Hindi niya gusto (They didn’t agree with my ex. He didn’t like him), she said, referring to Bimby, who was beside her during the interview.
“It matters to me because he (Bimby) knows me best. Siya at si kuya (Joshua), ‘yung opinion nila really matters (to me),” she said.
“‘Mama, I don’t really think that you love him. I think you’re just sad,’”Aquino said about what Bimby once told her.
“Tumatak ‘yun sa akin. ‘Lou know, it’s true,” she added.
“We both tried and I’d like to say that we’re both friendly pero at a distance,” she said.
With seeming finality, Aquino said she’s shut down the door for Leviste.
“Kung sumusubok man, sarado na ang pinto (If he’s trying, the door is already closed),” she said.
“Yes. He’s a doctor. And I think it’s part of the reason why it is easy kasi alam niya kung ano ang pinagdadaanan ko and he’s part of the reason why alam ko na I’m confident na puwede akong umuwi. Kasi alam ko na there’s someone who will help in taking care of me (He knows what I am going through and he’s part of the reason why I am confident about going home. Because I know there is someone who will help in taking care of me),” she said, adding that the doctor is based in the Philippines, Makati to be exact.
“Walang overlap at hindi siya ang dahilan (ng breakup). Hindi siya ang dahilan kung bakit hindi kami naging okey (There was no overlap and he was not the reason (of the breakup). He wasn’t the reason why we were not okay),” she said.