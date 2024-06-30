Kris Aquino to return home before Christmas, admits having new boyfriend

Aquino expressed fear in having to go through MRI.

“Doon ako natatakot. ‘Yun ‘yung test na ihihiga ka, papasok ka tapos pero parang malaking machine na ganoon tapos maingay siya kahit bigyan ka ng noise cancellation maririnig mo pa rin. And you’re there for close to an hour. Mayroong isu-shoot sayo tapos may kulay ‘yung dye, sa buong katawan mo dadaan yan (That’s what I fear. That’s the test where you will be lying down, you will enter a machine which is noisy that you will still hear it even if you’re given a noise cancellation headset. Something will be inserted to you and then the dye has a color, it will pass all throughout your body),” she shared.

Aquino expressed her fear in the procedure because she already went through it in 2019 where she developed allergies. But she was assured she will survive it because before she left for the US in 2022 she already did a pet scan to know if she has cancer.

“If I clear that and kinaya, then pwede nang ituloy sa Pilipinas ‘yung treatment sa’kin (It it’s clear and I’ve coped with it, then my treatment can continue in the Philippines),” she said.

Closed chapter with Mark Leviste, new BF is a doctor

With finality, Aquino revealed that she’s closed a romantic chapter with Batangas vice-governor Mark Leviste.

And all because of her son Bimby.

“Hindi sila nagkasundo noong ex ko. Hindi niya gusto (They didn’t agree with my ex. He didn’t like him), she said, referring to Bimby, who was beside her during the interview.

“It matters to me because he (Bimby) knows me best. Siya at si kuya (Joshua), ‘yung opinion nila really matters (to me),” she said.

“‘Mama, I don’t really think that you love him. I think you’re just sad,’”Aquino said about what Bimby once told her.

“Tumatak ‘yun sa akin. ‘Lou know, it’s true,” she added.

“We both tried and I’d like to say that we’re both friendly pero at a distance,” she said.

With seeming finality, Aquino said she’s shut down the door for Leviste.

“Kung sumusubok man, sarado na ang pinto (If he’s trying, the door is already closed),” she said.

“Yes. He’s a doctor. And I think it’s part of the reason why it is easy kasi alam niya kung ano ang pinagdadaanan ko and he’s part of the reason why alam ko na I’m confident na puwede akong umuwi. Kasi alam ko na there’s someone who will help in taking care of me (He knows what I am going through and he’s part of the reason why I am confident about going home. Because I know there is someone who will help in taking care of me),” she said, adding that the doctor is based in the Philippines, Makati to be exact.

“Walang overlap at hindi siya ang dahilan (ng breakup). Hindi siya ang dahilan kung bakit hindi kami naging okey (There was no overlap and he was not the reason (of the breakup). He wasn’t the reason why we were not okay),” she said.