Korean, Filipino ‘Running Man’ casts in one stage this July

Get ready, Pinoy runners as Running Man Korea is set for an exciting #RUN2UinMANILA event on 6 July at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The longest-running South Korean variety show is making a triumphant return to Manila for another unforgettable experience presented by PULP Live World.

Featuring beloved hosts Jee Seok-jin, Yu Jae-seok, Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan, this event celebrates the show’s monumental achievement of reaching its 700th episode.

Cast of Running Man Philippines 2 will make a special appearance on the show.

Running Man Philippines, the most-watched reality game show on Philippine TV in 2022, returned to GMA Network last May with an even more hilarious, entertaining and fun-filled season. Stars include Mikael Daez, Glaiza De Castro, Lexi Gonzales, Buboy Villar, Kokoy De Santos, Angel Guardian with newcomer Miguel Tanfelix.

Building on the success of its action-packed first season, this new installment is set during the winter and showcases extraordinary locations in South Korea such as Seoul, Gangwon, Gyeonggi, Mokpo and Jeju Island.

Filipino fans have embraced Running Man with open arms even before its adaptation for Philippine television in 2022. The Korean cast is eager to return to their Filipino fans, ready to make unforgettable memories together once more.