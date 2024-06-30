Go distributes aid to Mati City indigents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, accompanied by his Malasakit Team, personally distributed various forms of assistance to vulnerable sectors in Mati City, Davao Oriental on Saturday.

Renowned for his steadfast commitment to public service, Go reiterated his dedication, stating, “I will continue to bring the necessary services closer to our fellow Filipinos because that is my passion, to serve.”

He humbly redirected gratitude back to the community, saying, “You should not thank me. It is you whom I should thank for giving me the opportunity to serve you.”

Go expressed ongoing support for solo parents, underscoring his legislative efforts to enhance their welfare. He highlighted his role in amending the Solo Parents’ Welfare Act through Republic Act No. 11861, aimed at providing additional benefits to predominantly female solo parents who courageously navigate single parenthood challenges.

In addressing the social protection of delivery service workers nationwide, Senator Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 1184, or the proposed “Food, Grocery, and Pharmacy Delivery Services Protection Act of 2022.”

Go commended Mati City’s local leadership, led by Mayor Michelle Rabat and Vice Mayor Lorenzo Rabat, for their proactive efforts in safeguarding the welfare of their constituents. He encouraged continued collaboration to advance the city’s progress and prosperity, extending his appreciation for their partnership.

Mayor Rabat expressed gratitude for Go’s unwavering support, particularly highlighting how his initiatives have positively impacted various local groups. She emphasized the significance of support for daycare parents and underscored the importance of inclusive educational initiatives like the Alternative Learning System for out-of-school youth.

Acknowledging Senator Go’s attention to the needs of persons with disabilities, Mayor Rabat stressed the importance of integrating them into community programs, affirming Senator Go’s consistent advocacy in this regard.

During the event held at Barangay Dahican’s covered court, 1,500 individuals received financial aid facilitated through collaborative efforts between the national government, Senator Go, Senators Francis Tolentino, Robin Padilla, and Mayor Rabat.

Senator Go emphasized the importance of pro-poor initiatives in achieving inclusive development, affirming his commitment to advocating for programs that alleviate poverty and support marginalized sectors.

Apart from financial assistance, attendees received essential items such as food packs, clothing, sports equipment, and personal items. Some beneficiaries were also provided with bicycles, mobile phones, footwear, and timepieces by Senator Go and his team.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Go underscored the significance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to streamline access to government medical and financial aid for disadvantaged Filipinos. A Malasakit Center is operational at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.